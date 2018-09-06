Five Greatest Moments From Steve Nash's Career

Steve Nash made a habit of leaving the spectator dazzled with his artistry on the court

With a career spanning over 18 years, Steve Nash made a habit of leaving the spectator dazzled with his artistry on the court.

It is almost impossible to pick out top 5 moments from 1217 games but we are going to give it a shot and see what comes out of it.

So, without further delay, let’s look at the most memorable moments from the career of the finest basketball import from Canada

#5 Getting Drafted into the NBA

Nash overcame many odds to make it to the NBA

For a kid who started playing basketball in his teens and did not get a major scholarship to play basketball from a big name college and was recruited by only one college, making the NBA is a difficult dream to chase.

For that kid, to overcome that and then make the Basketball Hall of Fame, is near improbable. But that is legends are made of.

#4 Overcoming the Curse of the Spurs

Steve Nash had never defeated the Texans in an NBA Playoffs series

Before going into the 2010 series against the San Antonio Spurs, Steve Nash had never defeated the Texans in an NBA Playoffs series.

And Nash made it a mission to change. With a dominating performance in Game 1, a team effort in Game 2 and a Goran Dragic performance for the ages in Game 3, the Suns headed into Game 4 with a near-unassailable 3-0 lead.

And then calamity stuck, or we thought so.

An inadvertent elbow to the face by Tim Duncan left Nash with an eye fully shut with 12 minutes to go in Game 4 and depending on the health of the two-time MVP, possibly very intriguing Game 5-7.

Plus, it must have brought back the bad memories of the broken nose to the Horry shove from the years gone by.

Or we thought so.

Nash came back to the court in the fourth quarter, with one eye stitched up and decided it was time to shut shop.

With an ice-cold triple to crafty floaters to timely assists, Nash put in 10 points and 5 assists in the final frame to hammer the final nail in the coffin of the Spurs and buried the bad memories of Gregg Popovich and co.

