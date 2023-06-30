With NBA free agency just hours away, rumors are swirling around the top free agents. A large topic of discussion lies around superstar guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving, 31, has been the subject of much criticism over the last few seasons. This hasn't stopped him from putting up numbers, as the Duke alum put up 27.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 60 games with the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks and was named to his eighth All-Star team.

Many believe Kyrie is the best free agent in this class, but where will he land?

Five possible destinations for Kyrie Irving

Phoenix Suns

The Suns, for now, are the least likely destination for Kyrie Irving due to their massive cap hits in Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Irving would have to take a huge pay cut to join Phoenix's big three, but it's always possible.

If the Suns can make a convincing enough case for Irving to walk away from a possible max contract in their meeting with the point guard, the NBA would have one of the best teams on paper it's ever had with a lineup of Kyrie, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is in a better place than Phoenix financially and could offer Kyrie Irving his max deal. The Mavericks underperformed with their Irving-Luka Doncic tandem last season, going just 8-12 in Irving's 20 appearances. Despite the record, there's reason to believe that with an offseason to gel together and build chemistry, the Mavericks could make noise in the Western Conference.

If Dallas can convince its star to stay put, Irving would come back to a team that would have to remain buyers in this free-agent market. A big pitch in Dallas' case will be the ability to put a solid enough roster around Luka and Kyrie to make a run at a title in 2023-2024.

Miami Heat

Miami is another unlikely destination due to its cap hits in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. Miami may have to make its pick between bringing back sharpshooter Tyler Herro or Irving.

Following their loss to the Nuggets in the NBA Finals, it had been believed the Heat would be buyers this offseason to make another run at the finals. Miami will attempt to lure Irving away from his max deal elsewhere, with the return being a possible championship ring. Miami's possible big three of Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will prime the Heat for another trip to the NBA Finals.

LA Lakers

The Lakers could be one of the biggest threats to Dallas to steal Kyrie Irving away. Los Angeles has something to convince Kyrie that no other team has: LeBron James. LeBron and Kyrie have been discussing a reunion for the last few seasons. The Lakers have a meeting set up with Kyrie immediately following the opening of free agency.

If all goes well, the reunion of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, paired with LA's star power forward Anthony Davis, will have the Lakers ready to contend. Los Angeles will have to step away from promising guard Austin Reaves, but the allure of Kyrie Irving in purple and gold may be too much for the Lakers to pass on.

Houston Rockets

Houston will be able to offer as much as anyone financially but doesn't have the set pieces in place that the other teams have. If the Rockets are able to make a good enough pitch to Kyrie, they could swing a signing for the superstar point guard.

Houston will have to remain buyers in free agency to surround Kyrie Irving with solid pieces but will have a promising big three in Kyrie Irving, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. The Rockets have the cap space to make this hypothetical a reality, but it all starts with their meeting with Kyrie.

