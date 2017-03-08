5 reasons why Golden State Warriors' 2016/17 NBA Finals win is the best one ever

The Golden State Warriors made it two NBA finals wins in three years as they trounced Cleveland Cavaliers' challenge.

The Golden State Warriors made it two titles in three seasons

The 2016/17 NBA season came to a finish earlier yesterday, with the Golden State Warriors clinching their second championship in three seasons, as they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

This was the third time these two teams were meeting in the finals, with both teams having split the previous two series in the past two seasons.

This time, however, it was the Warriors, who lifted the trophy.

With the team from Oakland completing a win that was comfortable in hindsight, here's a look at five reasons why their 2016/17 title was one of the best ever:

#1 Curry-Durant deliver the goods

When Kevin Durant agreed to leave Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors, everyone admitted that he would help the Oakland franchise become one of the best offensive NBA teams in history.

However, to overcome the loss of defensive specialists from the team, the 6'9" swingman focused extra on the defensive side of his game, becoming a very good shot blocker, apart from having a physical presence in defence.

It was his ability to play both sides of the floor, in tandem with Curry's ability to set the incredible pace that Golden State play at, that helped them become offensive juggernaut that they were in the 2016/17 season.

Curry averaged 25 points per game in the regular season, and elevated it to 28 in the playoffs, with his quick hands and aggressive pushing of the pace, helping to set the tone on both defence and offence.

Kevin Durant also averaged 25 points per game in the regular season, and pushed his scoring to 28 in the playoffs. His ability to defend multiple positions and score in pressure situations made his combination with Curry a truly memorable one.