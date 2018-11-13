Five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway in India to promote basketball

Tim Hardaway

MUMBAI, Nov. 13, 2018 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that NBA Legend Tim Hardaway is in India to promote the growth of basketball.

Hardaway will first stop in Mumbai today to lead a clinic at the NBA Basketball School in Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu. On November 14, Hardaway will visit the McDonald’s restaurant on High Street Phoenix to meet with fans as a part of the recently announced McDonald’s NBA-themed promotion.

On November 15, Hardaway will meet and greet with fans at the McDonald’s outlet in Lido Mall, Bengaluru. Hardaway will return to Mumbai for live television appearances on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3’s NBA wraparound shows on Nov. 17 to discuss the ongoing NBA season.

“Basketball has taken me to many places around the world and I’m excited to be in India to meet with the fans and do my part to further the development of the game,” said Hardaway.

Hardaway was drafted 14th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 1989 NBA Draft and named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 1990. A five-time NBA All-Star, Hardaway played 14 seasons in the NBA with career averages of 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.2 assists, and named to an All-NBA Team five times. Hardaway is the father of current NBA player Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks.

Since 2006, more than 30 active and retired NBA and WNBA players have visited India with the NBA, including Sim Bhullar, Bruce Bowen, Muggsy Bogues, Chris Bosh, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Seth Curry, Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard, Brian Shaw, Robin Lopez, Jason Richardson, Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez and Robert Horry.

The NBA launched NBA Basketball School, a network of tuition-based basketball development programs around the world open to male and female players ages 6-18 from outside the U.S., in April 2017.

The first NBA Basketball Schools launched in New Delhi and Mumbai as part of a multiyear agreement with India On Track (IOT), one of India’s leading sports management, marketing and development companies. There are currently 25 active NBA Basketball Schools in 9 cities across India.

Fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and download the official NBA App on iOS and Android for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League.

The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured 108 international players from 42 countries and territories.

NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.5 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms.

Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.