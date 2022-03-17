“For once in his life, can LeBron take a little bit of responsibility” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo on Frank Vogel being the scapegoat for the LA Lakers’ struggles

Coming into the 2021-22 NBA season, the LA Lakers were one of the favorites to win the 2022 title under head coach Frank Vogel, who led them to a championship in the Orlando bubble. Unfortunately, the Lakers have been grossly disappointing, and some of the blame has fallen on Vogel.

Although the Lakers do not have enough punch offensively, they have also been woeful on the defensive end, an area that is supposedly Vogel's strong suit. As a result, many have called for him to be fired.

The Lakers suffered another emphatic loss against the Phoenix Suns, giving up 140 points. On ESPN's First Take, host Molly Qerim asked if it was time to let Vogel go, and TV personality Chris Russo objected.

"No! Fifteen months ago, in an impossible situation, he won an NBA championship in the bubble, which was the hardest thing in the world to do being sequestered in there for three months, and he won an NBA title. He did not ask for Russell Westbrook, he didn't pull the trigger on that. It's not his fault that Anthony Davis is hurt constantly. And for once in his life can LeBron [James] take responsibility here? I know he's playing well. Could he back up a coach?"

Russo went on to give instances of LeBron James leaving coaches out to dry, then concluded by saying it is "ridiculous" to think the Lakers would find a great coach to replace Vogel.

LeBron likely played a crucial role in putting this team together, as he is fondly called LeGM at times. He played a big part in deciding who could help their championship run, and Russo believes it is time to take some of the blame off Vogel.

The LA Lakers could miss the playoffs if their struggles persist

LeBron James #6 of the LA Lakers

The Lakers are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 29-39 record. No one imagined this would be the fate of the Lakers this late in the season, with many losing hope of them reaching the playoffs.

If the season ends today, the Lakers will have to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans and whoever loses the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers to clinch their playoff berth as the eighth seed.

However, there is a chance they will drop out of the top ten if they continue to lose games. With only 14 games left, every loss further reduces their chances of reaching the playoffs.

At this stage of the season, the LA Lakers cannot make any changes to their roster and will have to figure out how to win with the players available. Anthony Davis' absence will also be a significant setback as the big man is not expected to return until sometime in April.

There is a lot of stepping up that needs to be done to provide LeBron with the assistance he needs. The four-time NBA champ has been playing at an MVP level but is not getting adequate production from his supporting cast.

