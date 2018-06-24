NBA: Cavaliers sign up Billy Preston, a former 5-star recruit, for Summer League

Cavs sign undrafted free agent

Billy Preston being guarded by Collin sexton in the 2017 Boys McDonald's All- American game

The Cavaliers pick up Billy Preston a 6 ft 10 Power forward from the University of Kansas.Billy choose to play college ball at the university of Kansas but left before playing a game. but failed to play a single game in college.Billy a former McDonald's All- American now will play for the Cavaliers summer league team along with Colin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic

Billy attended Redondo Union high school, St. John Bosco High School, and Prime prepl but made the most impact in Oak Hill Academy where he average 15.3 points a game and 9.2 rebounds. He was recruited by Syracuse, Indiana and the University of Southern before choosing Kansas University. Billy troubles start begin first when he was suspended for the Kansas season opener for missing curfew and class. It continued when he was involved in a single-car accident before Kansas second game. The NCAA than launched an investigation surrounding the financials of his car which prevented him from playing. Two months went by when Preston decided to leave the University of Kansas and play pro basketball in Bosnia. He debuted nine days play six minutes and scored two points to go along with 2 assists and one rebounds. Not long after his debut, he injured his shoulder after only three games. He would that return the American and begin training for the NBA drafted.

Well that hard to say because LeBron James hasn't decided what team he will be playing for next year. If he choose the Cavaliers Billy only chance to make the team would be a two-way contract as Cleveland would look for veterans to fill out the roster. If James goes than he would have a better chance to make the team as they would look to get younger. Despite James decision, Billy has a good chance in the summer league to not show the Cavaliers what he can do but then other 29 teams what he can do.

I haven't seen much of Billy Preston game besides watching some Youtube videos on him seeing that he didn't attend college there it not much to study when it comes to his games. But from what I have seen he has nice strength and speed from a big his size. He also have good ball handling skill for a big and is comfortable shooting mid range jumpers. He has handles that allow him to lead a fast break and is a willing passer. He has also expanded his game behind the three-point line. With all of that being said that was against high school student and not adults. Because of Billy'S lack of college play or team basketball since high school he more of a project than a player that would play any valuable minutes. Despite if can play a years or two in the G league he could be valuable piece down the line