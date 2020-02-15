Former Laker Lamar Odom admits to almost beating Mark Cuban during locker room incident

Odom played 14 seasons in the league before retiring

By the end of his career, Lamar Odom played 50 games for the Dallas Mavericks (owned by American tech mogul Mark Cuban) during the 2012-13 regular season. The two-time champ's stint with the Mavericks did not bear fruit as he averaged just 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Much of his disappointing show on the court was connected to the killing of his close relative and the emotional struggles that followed.

During an exclusive interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Odom revealed a locker room incident with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, during his time in Dallas.

“We were in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He didn’t like how I was playing. I guess my effort and energy was bad, and it got emotional he kind of kicked me in my shin and told me, ‘Come on, get with it.’ I just took it as the ultimate sign of disrespect...Vince (Carter) is lookin’ like me like, 'Don’t do it.' I guess he probably saw the look on my face; I was ready to toss Mark Cuban’s a** around that locker room,” Odom recalled.

Mark Cuban was not happy with Odom's no-show on the court and indicated that he get over his personal issues, in a rather curt manner. Lamar managed to control his temper, but regrets not being in a better place mentally during his Mavericks stint.