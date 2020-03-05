Former Laker Troy Daniels finalizing contract with Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers

The Los Angeles Lakers waived him on Sunday.

After the Western Conference leaders recently waived Troy Daniels to open up a roster spot for themselves, the 28-year-old is almost set to suit up for another West powerhouse in the Denver Nuggets.

Free agent guard Troy Daniels is finalizing a deal with Denver, league sources tell ESPN. His agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports worked out a release with Lakers, and Daniels cleared waivers today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2020

Daniels came off the bench for the Lakers, and averaged 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds, while shooting around 36% from beyond the arc. LA waived the streaky sharpshooter right before the March 1 playoff eligibility deadline, as a goodwill gesture so that he could land a spot on any other team willing to sign him.

The second seed Denver Nuggets are just 6.5 games behind the Lakers on the West leaderboard, and Daniels - who averaged only 11.1 minutes per game for the Lakers lately - will have earn more playing time in Denver before the postseason arrives.

Daniels acknowledged the camaraderie within the Lakers camp through a tweet and ended terms on a positive note:

Being in LA literally changed my life for the better and I’m excited to see what’s next .!! To all my brothers on the squad yall know what it is .. good luck the rest of the way. Ima see yall real soon.!! #VA — Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) March 2, 2020

