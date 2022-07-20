“You can pick whoever you want at number 3 whether it’s Wilt, Kareem… But at number 4 it’s Steph Curry” - Former NBA champion says Steph Curry is on the NBA Mount Rushmore, calls him a generational talent

Steph Curry led his Golden State Warriors to another NBA championship last season. Winning the Warriors' seventh championship, Curry has joined some elite company with his fourth ring.

The 6-foot-2 guard is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Not only are his stats and accolades impressive, but he's also revolutionized the game of basketball with his limitless range.

Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA champion, believes that Curry is already one of the four greatest players to ever play in the league.

"He ranks number four. And he's on Mount Rushmore right now," Perkins said. "I have to come on here time and time again and repeat myself about being a generational talent."

The former player believes that Steph Curry deserves to be ranked among the all-time greats.

Despite being only 34 and having a lot more fuel left in his tank, Steph Curry has achieved a lot in his 13-year NBA career. He turned the Golden State Warriors into a dynasty and has completely changed the way the game is played.

Curry has become one of the toughest players to guard due to his quickness and incredible shooting skills. When he gets on fire, he is impossible to stop and is capable of torching opponents from any spot on the floor.

Kendrick Perkins has praised the Warriors guard and believes that he belongs on the NBA's Mount Rushmore.

"Michael Jordan is on Mouth Rushmore. We know that LeBron James is on Mount Rushmore," the former NBA player said. "And look, you can pick whoever you want at number three, whether it's Wilt, Kareem, Magic, Bird, or whoever. But at number four, it's Steph Curry."

Perkins also said how he would take Steph Curry over Kobe Bryant if he was to start his NBA team. Considering how amazing Bryant was on both ends of the floor, this is high praise for the Warriors guard.

What makes Curry so special?

Perkins believes despite being a short guard, he's found ways to dominate the game in ways no one has done before him.

While it's true that the four-time NBA champion has won numerous accolades, none of them are as important as his importance to the game.

"Forget all the accolades and forget how long his resume is," Perkins said. "When I speak on being a generational talent, I'm talking about a 6-foot-2 guard that has changed the game of basketball forever."

The former NBA player also added that Curry makes everyone around him better. He pointed out how he's won with Harrison Barnes and Andrew Wiggins, the two players doubted by all.

Furthermore, the point guard is great at moving without the ball, which makes him one of the toughest players to guard.

