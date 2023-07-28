"Formula 1 on water" - Baron Davis gives hilarious analogy for sailboat racing after investing in it

Former NBA star Baron Davis has ventured into many business avenues after his career. He even tried his hand at acting. Now he is riding a new breeze and investing in the world of sailboat racing.

“It’s like Formula 1 on water,” Davis said.

Why did David invest in sailing?

Baron Davis invested in a team that competes on the SailGP circuit. Davis bought into a new team, but he will not be the only investor. Fans also purchase a piece of the team, much like the Green Bay Packers, who are publicly owned.

The fans will have more control than the Packers owners. They will have a voice in deciding the team’s name. They may also be involved in the team management decisions including hiring and firing members of the team personnel.

The team will join the SailGP league in 2024. Davis has been pumped up to get into the sport. He was first exposed to sailboat racing while in St. Tropez last year.

“I was just fascinated by it,” Davis said. “I got a chance to follow the boats. It was a cool experience.”

Davis also views the opportunity as a potential business investment. He thinks the sport has a lot of room for growth. It could gain more popularity both on television and amongst American sports fans.

“It’s a great time and a great opportunity to bring people together,” Davis added. “And the right type of people together.”

Davis’s involvement could help grow the sport and bring it to new audiences. Sailing has been typically viewed as an upper class sport for elites. Davis bringing a team to fans could open doors for more minority involvement.

The sport could expand its audience beyond the upper class. Much like, Formula 1 expanded its audience to the mainstream with its Netflix documentary series. A potential show surrounding sailboat racing could perhaps do the same.

This is not the first business venture for Davis. He co-started a video game company, which produced mobile games with the first being a game called “Getting Buckets."

He also has his own clothing company called Black Santa Company. It also sells merchandise for the holiday season, and was designed to promote African American stories.

Baron Davis also dabbles in food and beverage. He is on the board for the Tinley Beverage Company.

The 44-year-old is also a serious actor, and has appeared in multiple movies and is a card-carrying SAG member.

