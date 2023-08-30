France vs Iran FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

France will face Iran on Thursday, August 31, in the FIBA World Cup 2023. Both teams were eliminated from their groups and will play in the classification rounds.

Les Bleus is coming off their first win of the World Cup against Lebanon with a score of 85-79. The team shot 46.9%, including 27.3% from 3-point range. Lebanon, on the other hand, shot 49.2%, including 30.0% from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Iran recently had a 65-85 loss to Spain. The team shot only 35.9%, including a lowly 26.1% from 3-point range. Spain took charge in the game and shot 52.2%, including 34.6% from 3-point range.

France vs Iran: Date, time & location

Location: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Time: 6:30 am Pacific Time

France vs Iran: Streaming Details

This game can be streamed on Courtside 1891. It is the streaming platform utilized by the FIBA website.

France roster

Sylvian Francisco

Elie Okobo

Nicolas Batum

Guerschon Yabusele

Evan Fournier

Nando De Colo

Terry Tarpey

Yakuba Ouattara

Mathias Lessort

Rudy Gobert

Isaia Cordinier

Moustapha Fall

The team is led in scoring by Evan Fournier, with an average of 21.7 points per game (47.9% shooting, including 36.7% from 3-point range).

Guerschon Yabusele, averaging 13.3 ppg (59.1% shooting, including 42.9% from 3-point range), is the second-best player on the squad.

The team will be without Rudy Gobert, who leads them in rebounding at 8.0 rpg due to an ankle injury. As per Eurohoops' Johnny Askounis, Moustapha Fall (tooth pain) and Mathias Lessort (precautionary measures on ankle injury) will also be sidelined.

As a team, France is shooting 47%, including 33.0% from 3-point range. With their free throws, their efficiency is at 78.9%. They also average 27.3 points in the paint and 15.7 points from turnovers.

Iran roster

Mohammad Sina Vahedi

Meisam Mirzaei

Sajjad Mashayekhi

Mohammad Amini

Navid Rezaeifar

Behnam Yakhchali

Piter Girgoorian

Arsalan Kazemi

Hammed Ehaddadi

Matin Aghajanpour

Jalal Agha Miri

Hasan Aliakbari

The team's leading scorers are Mohammad Amini and Behnam Yakhchali, averaging 12.7 ppg. Amini is shooting 45.5%, including 33.3% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Yakhchali is shooting the rock at 40.0%, including 33.3% from 3-point range.

As a team, they are shooting 38.0%, including 30.0% from 3-point range. With their free throws, the team is shooting it at 67.5%. They also average 26.0 points in the paint and 12.3 points from turnovers.

