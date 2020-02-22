Frank Vogel thinks Anthony Davis is the 'best defender' in the entire NBA

The DPOY trophy is one of AD's goals this year.

When the Memphis Grizzlies visited Staples Center this Friday, they were greeted by some intense Lakers defense and fastbreaks enroute to a 105-117 loss on the road. One of the major highlights came via Anthony Davis, who posted a monster statline of 28 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal and seven blocks for the game.

Davis' defensive effort was duly applauded by Coach Frank Vogel, who thought it was a DPOY-worthy performance.

“Another Defensive-Player-of-the-Year-type of night for Anthony,” Frank Vogel said of Davis. “He’s the best defender in the league. Simplest way to put it.”

Frank Vogel

Davis has played 47 games so far in purple-and-gold, and has been an absolute nightmare for opposing teams on both ends of the court. He is averaging 26.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks (tied for the second highest in the league), and 1.6 steals per game this year.

The 26-year-old has been integral to Lakers' success all year along, sinking free throws at a team-high rate of 85%.

Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks also acknowledged Davis' efforts on the defensive end after the loss.

Dillon Brooks

“He’s probably going to be Defensive Player of the Year,” Brooks said of Davis.