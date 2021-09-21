Free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and Quinn Cook working out with the Golden State Warriors this week, according to Marc J. Spears

The Golden State Warriors, according to Marc J. Spears, senior NBA writer for ESPN's The Undefeated, will be hosting a workout with free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and Quinn Cook this week for a spot on the team's roster.

In his tweet, Spears wrote:

"Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told @TheUndefeated. Warriors would like to sign a big man & 2 guards for camp. Workouts will include 5-on-5 games with a diverse group of free agents."

According to current rules, an NBA team is allowed to have 15 players on its regular season roster and an additional two players through a two-way-contract. In the offseason, however, teams can create a 20-player roster to assess the abilities of players and how they fare in training.

Golden State Warriors would like to sign a big man and two guards

The Warriors are already nearing their roster capacity. With 13 spots already taken, the team seems keen to fill the remaining two spots. Many players have been linked to the San Francisco-based team in the past few weeks, including Australian star Ben Simmons.

Thomas was a key player for the Boston Celtics and averaged an impressive 24.7 points and 6 assists in his three seasons with the team. However, he played only three games in the 2020-21 season. After his unsatisfactory stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, it seems that the Golden State Warriors are genuinely interested in him. In another tweet, Marc J. Spears wrote:

"Also told Warriors have sincere interest in @isaiahthomas, sources said. The injury plagued two-time NBA All-Star told @TheUndefeated he is "fully healthy now and can do everything I used to do and more." Thomas says he physically better now than in 2017 and is dunking again."

The two other guards mentioned in Spears' tweet are Avery Bradley, another former Boston Celtics player, and Quinn Cook, a former Golden State Warriors player. Both are point guards and while Cook won his first championship with GSW, the two, including Bradley, were on the 2019-20 championship-winning LA Lakers squad.

