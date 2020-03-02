Free agent JR Smith will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week

Will the Lakers sign JR Smith?

A lot has been going on with the Los Angeles Lakers after the signing of Markieff Morris. They have opened a roster spot by waiving Troy Daniels as per the tweet by Adrian Wojnarowski. Furthermore, they have also arranged a workout with Dion Waiters on Monday- giving a clear indication of a productive addition to the roster.

In addition to the above activities, the Lakers are also planning to work out JR Smith sometime early next week- as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Below is the tweet by Shams:

Free agent guard J.R. Smith will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers early this week, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

Sitting at the 16th place for three-point shooting, the addition of a sharpshooter will surely eradicate the Lakers' shooting woes. JR Smith is one option that can help them in this regard.

The addition of Smith to the lineup gives the Lakers a 37.3% career shooter who can space the floor well. Smith brings in the experience to the side, having played in big contests. He also played a substantial role in the LeBron-led Cleveland squad that won the championship in 2016.

At this moment, Dion Waiters and JR Smith are two options which the Lakers are looking to try out. It would be interesting to see which one of them will make it to the squad in the coming days.

Dion Walters.