From supercars to luxury SUVs: 5 cars Cooper Flagg could buy with $180,000 budget

Cooper Flagg's life changed the moment the Dallas Mavericks selected him first in the 2025 NBA draft. The Mavericks signed him to a four-year, $62.7 million contract, on top of the $28 million he made from his NIL deals during his time at Duke.
Flagg's mother, Kelly Bowman Flagg, is making sure that his son won't go through all of his money quickly. The mother and son recently participated in the Chime series called "Mama, I Made It," which is part of the company's campaign featuring celebrities and their mothers during an interview.
During the interview, the Mavs forward shared that he's not into cars but is excited about buying his first car from his rookie contract. While the NBA rookie wants to spend at most $200,000, Kelly chimed in and lowered it to just $180,000.
"People might assume that I might buy a sports car, but I don't see myself doing that," Cooper said.
Let's look at what kind of cars Cooper Flagg can buy with his $180,000 budget. Of course, we included sports cars even though the rookie doesn't see himself buying one.
5 cars Cooper Flagg could buy with $180,000 budget
#1. 2025 Maserati GranTurismo ($159,495)
With a starting price of $159,495, Cooper Flagg can easily purchase the 2025 Maserati GranTurismo. The model returned in 2023 after a four-year absence, with its luxurious and sleek design. It also packs some power, going 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. It also has an electric version, which can be a coupe or a convertible.
#2. 2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray ($108,795)
If Cooper Flagg doesn't want to use his entire budget but still has a fantastic car, the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray could be his top choice. The E-Ray is a powerful hybrid with top-of-the-line performance. Car and Driver even ranked it as the best luxury sports car of 2025.
#3. 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman ($172,095)
With a budget of $180,000, the 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman barely made it to the list. Porsche is well known for its engine, giving the best driving experience out there. It can also be personalized, with Car and Driver calling the Cayman "worth every penny."
#4. 2024 Nissan GT-R ($122,985)
Cooper Flagg might not know a lot about sports cars, but it's hard to argue against an iconic car like the Nissan GT-R. The 2024 model is going to be the last one of the series, with Nissan finally ready to move on. It's a powerful car that can go from zero to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.
#5. 2025 Ford Ranger Raptor ($57,965)
Since Cooper Flagg is now in Texas, the best choice might be to buy a pickup truck. The highest-rated pickup truck today is the 2025 Ford Ranger Raptor. It will only cost Flagg nearly $60,000, so he'll have plenty of money left to buy another sports car if he wants to.
