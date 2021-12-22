Top 3 G-League players NBA teams should look to sign amidst the COVID-19 crisis

In the 2021-22 NBA season so far, 33 players have been called-up from the G League. Chris Andersen, who is known for his career with the Miami Heat, was the league’s first ever call-up to the Denver Nuggets. Currently, the league is facing a lot of issues with the ongoing pandemic. Many teams are losing players important to their system, to the league’s COVID-19 protocols and that is expected to make the number of G League call-ups higher than previous seasons.

G League call-ups usually get a 10-day contract, which can be extended one more time before the team can decide on signing or letting the player go. In the 2014-15 season, 63 players were called-up from the G League, and that is currently the most for a season. So far this year, the biggest call-up has been Isaiah Thomas, making his return to the purple and gold after dealing with injuries. With Adam Silver announcing that the league plans to continue despite concerns regarding the virus, let’s take a look at a few G League players that some NBA teams could consider for a call-up:

Three G League players that NBA teams can look at

The The stage is SET!The #ATTWinterShowcase begins at 3pm/ET on ESPN2. Watch as players compete to earn a call-up, while eight teams battle it out for the chance to hoist the Showcase Championship Trophy! This is THAT moment! The stage is SET!The #ATTWinterShowcase begins at 3pm/ET on ESPN2. Watch as players compete to earn a call-up, while eight teams battle it out for the chance to hoist the Showcase Championship Trophy! This is THAT moment! https://t.co/3fIVMMjtm4

#3 Shaq Buchanan

Shaq Buchanan of the Memphis Hustle is playing his third season in the G League. Over the years, he has gradually improved his game and his numbers in the process. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Shaq Buchanan has been contributing on the defensive end as well, recording 22 steals in 13 games.

When it comes to the second unit, coaches look for someone who can provide offense as well as energy on the floor. Shaq Buchanan fits the bill in that regard and it would not be very surprising if he gets a call-up. If he does, it will be his first stint in the NBA, which is highly possible based on the way this season is going.

#2 Ahmad Caver

Ahmad Caver of the Memphis Hustle joined the G League after a four-year college career at Old Dominion. He is currently in his third season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists. Caver was given a 10-day contract by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019, but was cut from the roster soon after.

Ahmad Caver is well known for his on-court vision, which is backed by his assist numbers. He is second in the G League in terms of total assists, with 96 in the season so far. Caver leads the league with 499 minutes played and ranks second in Player Efficiency Rating (16.3) behind Jared Harper (18.9).

#1 Gabe York

Gabe York of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants entered the 2016 NBA Draft and went undrafted. In 2018 he signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic, which did not turn into an NBA contract. However, in the showcase games of the G League, he has stepped it up this season. Although eight games is a small sample size, he has averaged 15.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. In his last fixture against the Wisconsin Herd, he logged 36 points shooting 60% from deep and dished out 7 assists.

sniper dropped 36 points on a franchise record NINE three’s in 26 minutes off the bench. The Ants won by 53. 👀 Gabe York made HISTORY today! 💪 @TheMadAnts sniper dropped 36 points on a franchise record NINE three’s in 26 minutes off the bench. The Ants won by 53. 👀 Gabe York made HISTORY today! 💪@TheMadAnts sniper dropped 36 points on a franchise record NINE three’s in 26 minutes off the bench. The Ants won by 53. 👀 https://t.co/VhU7Tf8nLL

Gabe York has picked up his shooting from deep, recording a 45.2% three-point field goal percentage. There are many teams in the NBA right now that are not shooting very well from long distance. These teams could definitely look into Gabe York, who if called-up, will get another shot at earning a full-time NBA contract.

