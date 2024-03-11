Gabrielle Union 'feeling herself' in dazzling 31-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond and aquamarine necklace at 2024 Oscars

Gabrielle Union, the actress, and wife of the NBA legend Dwyane Wade, put on a dazzling look at the 2024 Oscars. She rocked a 31-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond and aquamarine necklace along with a crystal-embellished outfit.

"I am feeling myself," Union told Laverne Cox during the E! red carpet pre-show of her glamorous look.

Gabrielle Union dazzles at the Oscars 2024

The 31-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond and aquamarine necklace worn by Union at the Oscars 2024

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade opted for a custom Versace look. He hit the red carpet in a white tuxedo jacket with black trim that paired nicely with his dark slacks and bowtie.

The three-time NBA champion and Gabrielle attended the Oscars as Wade served as an executive producer on 'The Barber of Little Rock,' which was nominated in the Best Documentary Short category. It was the first time Wade attended the Oscars as a nominee.

'The Barber of Little Rock' explores America's widening racial wealth gap through the years of Arlo Washington, a local barber whose visionary approach to a just economy can be found in the mission of People Trust, the nonprofit community bank he founded.

Wade co-executive produced the short documentary alongside Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, and Jon Bardin. John Hoffman and Christine Turner co-directed the film.

Gabrielle Union loves the 'drama' of the Oscars as she supports husband Dwyane Wade

In an interview with USA Today at the 2024 Oscars, Gabrielle Union revealed that she loves the drama and suspense of the Oscars. When asked about what she most looks forward to on a night like that, Union replied:

"The Documentary Short Category where my husband and the team from 'Barber of Little Rock' have been nominated. So that's the most exciting to me. Then, you know, just to see who's gonna come out the winner, and every category is stacked. So I don't know, I like the drama, I like the intrigue, I like the cutaways. Who's gonna get caught with a sourpuss face? I live for all these moments."

Over the past two decades, Union has starred in a variety of movies and TV shows including the Bad Boyz franchise and the CBS series City of Angels. She has also written two memoirs and two children's books. Gabrielle Union has been married to the Miami Heat legend since 2014, becoming stepmother to his three children and later having another child with Wade in 2018.