NBA legend Dwyane Wade's Gabrielle Union-Wade and Washington Wizards' star Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow were among many who were blown away by Kelly Rowland's unique outfit. Union and Harlow commented on Rowland's Instagram post featuring her draped in a black robe with a dazzling golden hand design.

"Oh my dayssss 😍 when??????" Harlow commented.

"Let. Them. KNOW! 👸🏾👸🏾👸🏾," Union commented.

This came just days after Rowland had a heated altercation with security on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The incident began on the Palais des Festivals stairway, and other bystanders intervened as the security guard moved them up the red carpet.

The "Dilemma" singer opened up about the altercation in an interview with the Associated Press at the AmfAR Cannes Gala, in which Rowland explained that she had to stand her ground.

"The woman knows what happened. I know what happened," Rowland said. "I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.

"And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off," she added. "I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground."

Kyle Kuzma and girlfriend Winnie Harlow turn heads at Cannes Film Festival

Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, attended the premiere of "The Count of Monte Cristo" on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival. The former NBA champion rocked a black-and-white ensemble while Harlow turned heads in her corset dress with a long train by Zuhair Murad Couture.

Winnie Harlow is a popular Canadian supermodel and influencer with 10.1 million followers on Instagram. Embracing her Vitiligo, a skin condition, she is an advocate for inclusive beauty.

Harlow's sense of style has also influenced her boyfriend. Kuzma acknowledged his girlfriend's style influence in an interview with Highsnobiety.

"One thing I have learned is how to completely finish a look correctly," Kuzma said. "Winnie is very detailed with every single thing, [from] what the accessories look like [to] what attitude to rock with it. She's really leveled up my energy."

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow made their relationship official in 2020 after Kuzma sent Harlow a message, leading to regular conversations and eventual plans for an in-person meeting.