Georgia vs Italy Prediction and Preview - Aug. 30 | EuroBasket 2025

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 29, 2025 12:20 GMT
Georgia vs Italy Prediction and Preview - Aug. 29 | EuroBasket 2025
Georgia vs Italy Prediction and Preview - Aug. 29 | EuroBasket 2025 - Images via GETTY

Georgia continues its 2025 EuroBasket campaign on Saturday against two-time gold medalist Italy. In their opening game on Thursday, they pulled off an 83-69 upset over defending champions Spain.

Former San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze chipped in with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Italy lost its opening game 75-66 to Greece on Thursday. Nicolo Melli recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Saliou Niang added 11 points, four rebounds, and a single assist.

Georgia vs Italy Preview, Lineups and Prediction

The Spyros Kyprianou Arena, Cyprus, will host the showdown, which starts at 3 PM local time and 8 a.m. ET. Courtside 1891 will also stream the game live via a paid subscription.

Moneyline: GEO (-290) vs. ITA (+215)

Spread: GEO (-6.5) vs ITA (+6.5)

Total: GEO o159.5 (-115) vs. ITA u159.5 (-111)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Game Preview

The Georgians' came into their game against Spain as underdogs and yet delivered a statement win. They dominated the boards with a 46–29 rebound advantage, which included 16 offensive rebounds. The victory marked the Georgians first win of the summer, following a 0–6 record in warm-up games.

Italy couldn’t stop Giannis Antetokounmpo as he poured in 31 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and contributed two assists and a steal, in 29 minutes. The Greeks held Italy to 36% overall and 26% from the 3-point range. Miami Heat star Simone Fontecchio was limited to just four points on 1-of-11 shooting in over 34 minutes.

Team lineups

GEO

  • Rati Andronikashvili
  • Alexander Mamukelashvili
  • Kakhaber Jintcharadze
  • Beka Burjanadze
  • Giorgi Shermadini
  • Duda Sanadze
  • George Korsantia
  • Aleksandre Phevadze
  • Tornike Shengelia
  • Goga Bitadze
  • Kamar Baldwin
  • Giorgi Ochkhikidze

ITA

  • Marco Spissu
  • Darius Thompson
  • Danilo Gallinari
  • Nicolo Mell
  • Simone Fontecchio
  • Giampaolo Ricci
  • Matteo Spagnolo
  • Gabriele Procida
  • Saliou Niang
  • Momo Diouf
  • Nikola Akele
  • Alessandro Pajola
Game Prediction

The Georgians' shock win against defending champions Spain has made teams take notice. While one might be quick to pick them to upset the Italians, Italy would clinch its first win of the tournament in this contest.

Expect a closely contested game.

