Georgia vs Italy Prediction and Preview - Aug. 30 | EuroBasket 2025

Georgia continues its 2025 EuroBasket campaign on Saturday against two-time gold medalist Italy. In their opening game on Thursday, they pulled off an 83-69 upset over defending champions Spain.Former San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze chipped in with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.Italy lost its opening game 75-66 to Greece on Thursday. Nicolo Melli recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Saliou Niang added 11 points, four rebounds, and a single assist.Georgia vs Italy Preview, Lineups and PredictionThe Spyros Kyprianou Arena, Cyprus, will host the showdown, which starts at 3 PM local time and 8 a.m. ET. Courtside 1891 will also stream the game live via a paid subscription.Moneyline: GEO (-290) vs. ITA (+215)Spread: GEO (-6.5) vs ITA (+6.5)Total: GEO o159.5 (-115) vs. ITA u159.5 (-111)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Game PreviewThe Georgians' came into their game against Spain as underdogs and yet delivered a statement win. They dominated the boards with a 46–29 rebound advantage, which included 16 offensive rebounds. The victory marked the Georgians first win of the summer, following a 0–6 record in warm-up games.Italy couldn’t stop Giannis Antetokounmpo as he poured in 31 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and contributed two assists and a steal, in 29 minutes. The Greeks held Italy to 36% overall and 26% from the 3-point range. Miami Heat star Simone Fontecchio was limited to just four points on 1-of-11 shooting in over 34 minutes.Team lineupsGEORati AndronikashviliAlexander MamukelashviliKakhaber JintcharadzeBeka BurjanadzeGiorgi ShermadiniDuda SanadzeGeorge KorsantiaAleksandre PhevadzeTornike ShengeliaGoga BitadzeKamar BaldwinGiorgi OchkhikidzeITAMarco SpissuDarius ThompsonDanilo GallinariNicolo MellSimone FontecchioGiampaolo RicciMatteo SpagnoloGabriele ProcidaSaliou NiangMomo DioufNikola AkeleAlessandro PajolaGame PredictionThe Georgians' shock win against defending champions Spain has made teams take notice. While one might be quick to pick them to upset the Italians, Italy would clinch its first win of the tournament in this contest.Expect a closely contested game.