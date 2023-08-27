Georgia vs. Slovenia 2023 FIBA World Cup: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

On Monday, August 28, Georgia will have the difficult task of facing Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team. Both teams are part of Group F and Georgia is coming into the game on the back of a victory over Cape Verde, while Slovenia defeated Venezuela in their opening game.

Unlike Slovenia, Georgia doesn't boast any elite talent on their roster, at least not to the level of Luka Doncic, who projects to be the best player at the FIBA World Cup. Still, Georgia got off to a winning start in the group stage and will be hoping to finish in the top two so they can book their trip into the latter phases of the tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Slovenia's FIBA World Cup roster

Jaka Blazic

Jokib Cebasek

Ziga Dimec

Luka Doncic

Zoran Dragic

Gregor Glas

Gregor Hrovat

Aleksej Nikolic

Bine Prepelic

Klemen Prepelic

Ziga Samar

Mike Tobey

Georgia's FIBA World Cup roster

Rati Andronikashvili

Kakhaber Jintcharadze

Beka Burjanadze

Giorgi Tsintsadze

Giorgi Shermadini

Duda Sanadze

Mikheil Berishvili

Merab Bokolishvili

Toko Shengelia

Thaddus McFadden

Beka Bekauri

Givi Bakradze

Ilia Londaridze

Goga Bitadze

Where to watch Slovenia vs. Georgia

You can stream the game between Slovenia and Georgia live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Slovenia's Group F 2023 FIBA World Cup schedule

After defeating Venezuela in their opening game, Slovenia will now face Georgia in the second of their three-game stretch against Group F competition. Once that game is in the history books, Slovenia will face Cape Verde on August 30.

Assuming Luka Doncic leads his team to two more victories, Slovenia will finish at the top of their group, giving them a better seeding into the second round of the FIBA World Cup.

It's worth noting that Slovenia hasn't looked unbeatable in recent weeks. In the month of August, the Doncic-led team played seven games, six of them being warm-ups, and lost four of them, two of which were against Greece.

Georgia's Group F 2023 FIBA World Cup schedule

Georgia may not have a Luka Doncic-type talent on their roster, but they do play a unified and bruising style of basketball. Led by NBA big man Goga Bitadze, Georgia's work gets done on the interior.

Having defeated Cape Verde in their first FIBA World Cup game, Georgia will now face Slovenia before ending their group stage with a contest against Venezuela on August 30.

One more win should be enough to secure a second-placed finish (at worst) for Georgia and allow them to progress into the latter stages of the World Cup tournament.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)