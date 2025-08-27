Georgia vs Spain Preview and Prediction - Aug. 28 | 2025 EuroBasket

The 42nd edition of EuroBasket tips off on Wednesday with 24 teams competing for the top prize. Group C games will be in Cyprus, with the opener between Georgia and Spain at the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Limassol.

Reigning champions Spain aim to begin their title defense on a strong note. Meanwhile, Georgia will push to secure a top-four finish in a group that includes Italy, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and host nation Cyprus.

Georgia vs. Spain game details

The matchup between Georgia and Spain is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, and 5:00 a.m. PT. Fans in Georgia can catch the action on the First Channel network, while viewers in Spain can watch on RTVE. The game will also be available for live streaming worldwide through FIBA’s official platform, Courtside 1891.

Georgia vs. Spain preview

Georgia heads into this matchup on the back of six consecutive losses in preparation games. They opened with two games in Riga against Israel and Estonia before moving on to Lithuania and Poland. They concluded their warm-ups with back-to-back losses to the Czech Republic in Prague.

Spain’s preparations weren’t much smoother, as they came away with one win from six games. They started with a loss to Portugal in Malaga but bounced back by beating the Czech Republic in the same arena. From there, things unraveled with back-to-back defeats to France in Badalona and Paris, followed by two more losses to Germany in Madrid and Cologne.

Georgia vs. Spain official rosters for EuroBasket 2025

Georgia Roster

Position Players Guard Rati Andronikashvili Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili Forward Kakhaber Jintcharadze Forward Beka Burjanadze Center Giorgi Shermadini Guard Duda Sanadze Forward George Korsantia Forward Aleksandre Phevadze Forward Tornike Shengelia Center Goga Bitadze Guard Kamar Baldwin Guard Giorgi Ochkhikidze

Spain Roster

Position Player Guard Josep Puerto Guard Sergio de Larrea Guard Mario Saint-Supéry Guard Xabier Lopez-Arostegui Guard Darío Brizuela Forward Jaime Pradilla Forward Santiago Yusta Forward Juancho Hernangomez Forward Joel Parra Center Santi Aldama Center Willy Hernangomez Center Yankuba Sima

Georgia vs. Spain predicted starting lineups

Georgia

Position Player Guard Rati Andronikashvili Guard Duda Sanadze Forward Kakhaber Jintcharadze Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili Center Goga Bitadze

Spain

Position Player Guard Darío Brizuela Guard Sergio de Larrea Forward Santi Aldama Forward Juancho Hernangómez Center Willy Hernangómez

Georgia vs. Spain prediction

The matchup between Georgia and Spain promises to be an intriguing one, given the current form of both teams. Still, the reigning champions are expected to have the upper hand and should be able to get the win over the Georgians.

