Georgia vs Spain Preview and Prediction - Aug. 28 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 27, 2025 10:30 GMT
Georgia vs Spain Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27 | 2025 EuroBasket (Source: Instagram)

The 42nd edition of EuroBasket tips off on Wednesday with 24 teams competing for the top prize. Group C games will be in Cyprus, with the opener between Georgia and Spain at the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Limassol.

Reigning champions Spain aim to begin their title defense on a strong note. Meanwhile, Georgia will push to secure a top-four finish in a group that includes Italy, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and host nation Cyprus.

Georgia vs. Spain game details

The matchup between Georgia and Spain is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, and 5:00 a.m. PT. Fans in Georgia can catch the action on the First Channel network, while viewers in Spain can watch on RTVE. The game will also be available for live streaming worldwide through FIBA’s official platform, Courtside 1891.

also-read-trending Trending

Georgia vs. Spain preview

Georgia heads into this matchup on the back of six consecutive losses in preparation games. They opened with two games in Riga against Israel and Estonia before moving on to Lithuania and Poland. They concluded their warm-ups with back-to-back losses to the Czech Republic in Prague.

Spain’s preparations weren’t much smoother, as they came away with one win from six games. They started with a loss to Portugal in Malaga but bounced back by beating the Czech Republic in the same arena. From there, things unraveled with back-to-back defeats to France in Badalona and Paris, followed by two more losses to Germany in Madrid and Cologne.

Georgia vs. Spain official rosters for EuroBasket 2025

Georgia Roster

PositionPlayers
GuardRati Andronikashvili
ForwardSandro Mamukelashvili
ForwardKakhaber Jintcharadze
ForwardBeka Burjanadze
CenterGiorgi Shermadini
GuardDuda Sanadze
ForwardGeorge Korsantia
ForwardAleksandre Phevadze
ForwardTornike Shengelia
CenterGoga Bitadze
GuardKamar Baldwin
GuardGiorgi Ochkhikidze
Spain Roster

PositionPlayer
GuardJosep Puerto
GuardSergio de Larrea
GuardMario Saint-Supéry
GuardXabier Lopez-Arostegui
GuardDarío Brizuela
ForwardJaime Pradilla
ForwardSantiago Yusta
ForwardJuancho Hernangomez
ForwardJoel Parra
CenterSanti Aldama
CenterWilly Hernangomez
CenterYankuba Sima
Georgia vs. Spain predicted starting lineups

Georgia

PositionPlayer
GuardRati Andronikashvili
GuardDuda Sanadze
ForwardKakhaber Jintcharadze
ForwardSandro Mamukelashvili
CenterGoga Bitadze
Spain

PositionPlayer
GuardDarío Brizuela
GuardSergio de Larrea
ForwardSanti Aldama
ForwardJuancho Hernangómez
CenterWilly Hernangómez
Georgia vs. Spain prediction

The matchup between Georgia and Spain promises to be an intriguing one, given the current form of both teams. Still, the reigning champions are expected to have the upper hand and should be able to get the win over the Georgians.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
