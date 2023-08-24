Germany: Strongest starting 5, sixth man, coach | 2023 FIBA World Cup

Germany is one of the better teams in the FIBA World Cup 2023, and they have been a pleasant surprise thus far.

There were questions regarding how far the team could go given issues surrounding Dennis Schroder's achilles tendon. However, he has been the complete package, which has earned Germany the second overall position in the latest power rankings released by FIBA.

Team Germany has a strong roster that won four of their six tune-up games. Here is their complete roster:

#0 Isaac Bonga

#4 Maodo Lo

#5 Niels Giffey

#7 Johannes Voigtmann

#9 Franz Wagner

#10 Daniel Theis

#13 Moritz Wagner

#17 Dennis Schroder

#21 Justus Hollatz

#32 Johannes Thiemann

#42 Andreas Obst

#44 David Kramer

Team Germany's projected starting five at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

While Team Germany has a lot of good players, their strongest starting line-up consists of Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, Andreas Obst, Johannes Voigtmann, and Daniel Theis.

This is consistent with the lineup they have been running and will likely be their best bet moving forward.

Germany was able to push Canada to overtime and has also defeated them once. As far as their most recent game against Team USA is concerned, Germany was up by 16 points before the USA was able to rally back and win the game. However, it goes to show that Germany can make a deep run in the tournament.

Team Germany has a strong starting lineup that has proven that they can play at a high level against the best of players. Going into the group stage of the FIBA World Cup, Germany will be positive about their chances.

How is Team Germany's rotation?

Germany has a strong sixth man and bench rotation. Players like Isaac Bonga and Moritz Wagner have provided Germany with strong performances and could be the difference makers going forward.

Although in a losing effort against Team USA, Isaac Bonga and Moritz Wagner scored 8 and 14 points, respectively. Such performances will be vital going forward and could help them win critical games in the FIBA World Cup.

Who is Team Germany's coach for the men's national basketball team?

Germany has a strong basketball coach in Gordon Herbert. Herbert has already seen some success while coaching the German national basketball team after he was appointed in September 2021. He led the squad to a bronze medal in the recent 2022 European Championships.

Prior to this, Herbert coached Frankfurt Skyliners who won the German League title in 2004 and the FIBA Europe Cup in the 2015-2016 season. For this accomplishment, Herbert was awarded the German Basketball Bundesliga Coach of the Year award.

Gordon Herbert has had a successful run as a coach. He even served as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. Herbert understands the game well given that he himself was a basketball player back in the day, which helps him to understand his players and bring out their best.

