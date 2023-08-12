Germany vs China Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is just around the corner, and preparations are fully underway. The friendlies are in full swing, and Germany and China will face each other on August 12.

The German national team has a strong NBA connection, with most of their star players coming from the league. China has a strong basketball heritage, although none of its players feature in the NBA.

Germany has looked strong in the lead-up to the World Cup, and in their last game, they had an incredibly clutch outing. Against Canada in the fourth quarter, Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroeder drained important baskets that took their lead to 5 points with 11 seconds remaining. Those two buckets gave them the win, and Germany will look to bring that momentum into this game against China.

China's FIBA World Cup group consists of South Sudan, Puerto Rico, and Serbia, which means they have a decent chance to make it out to the knockouts. They will look to test themselves against Germany and be in good shape for the tournament.

Germany's Roster

Isaac Bonga

Oscar da Silva

Justus Hollatz

Maximilian Kleber

David Kramer

Leon Kratzer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Christian Sengfelder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Moritz Wagner

Nick Weiler-Babb

Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann

China's Roster

Zhao Jiwei

Zhang Zhenlin

Fu Hao

Cheng Shuaipeng

Yu Jiahao

Sun Minghui

Zhu Junlong

Hu Jinqiu

He Xining

Zhou Peng

Zhao Rui

Hu Mingxuan

Du Runwang

Fang Shuo

Zeng Fanbo

Cui Yongxi

Wang Zhelin

Zhou Qi

Germany vs. China, FIBA World Cup tune-up: Prediction

This matchup is going to be heavily in favor of the Germans, given their ability and form. China, however, has been surprising, almost winning against Luka Doncic's Slovenia.

Germany has played 2 games, winning both. Their last game against Canada showed why they could be dark horses for the championship.

The FIBA World Cup could see a few Asian teams qualify for the knockouts, and China could be one of them. However, in this game, Germany is the favorite and should live up to that tag.

