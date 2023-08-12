Germany vs China Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is just around the corner, and preparations are fully underway. The friendlies are in full swing, and Germany and China will face each other on August 12.
The German national team has a strong NBA connection, with most of their star players coming from the league. China has a strong basketball heritage, although none of its players feature in the NBA.
Germany has looked strong in the lead-up to the World Cup, and in their last game, they had an incredibly clutch outing. Against Canada in the fourth quarter, Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroeder drained important baskets that took their lead to 5 points with 11 seconds remaining. Those two buckets gave them the win, and Germany will look to bring that momentum into this game against China.
China's FIBA World Cup group consists of South Sudan, Puerto Rico, and Serbia, which means they have a decent chance to make it out to the knockouts. They will look to test themselves against Germany and be in good shape for the tournament.
Germany's Roster
- Isaac Bonga
- Oscar da Silva
- Justus Hollatz
- Maximilian Kleber
- David Kramer
- Leon Kratzer
- Maodo Lo
- Andreas Obst
- Dennis Schroder
- Christian Sengfelder
- Daniel Theis
- Johannes Thiemann
- Johannes Voigtmann
- Franz Wagner
- Moritz Wagner
- Nick Weiler-Babb
- Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann
China's Roster
- Zhao Jiwei
- Zhang Zhenlin
- Fu Hao
- Cheng Shuaipeng
- Yu Jiahao
- Sun Minghui
- Zhu Junlong
- Hu Jinqiu
- He Xining
- Zhou Peng
- Zhao Rui
- Hu Mingxuan
- Du Runwang
- Fang Shuo
- Zeng Fanbo
- Cui Yongxi
- Wang Zhelin
- Zhou Qi
Germany vs. China, FIBA World Cup tune-up: Prediction
This matchup is going to be heavily in favor of the Germans, given their ability and form. China, however, has been surprising, almost winning against Luka Doncic's Slovenia.
Germany has played 2 games, winning both. Their last game against Canada showed why they could be dark horses for the championship.
The FIBA World Cup could see a few Asian teams qualify for the knockouts, and China could be one of them. However, in this game, Germany is the favorite and should live up to that tag.
