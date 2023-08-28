Germany vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Germany will face Finland in the final group game of their FIBA World Cup group competition on August 29, Tuesday. Germany has won both of their FIBA World Cup games thus far, defeating Japan and Australia to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

On the other hand, Finland has lost their opening two games against Australia and Japan and will now face the unenviable task of trying to slow down an impressive German team.

Unlike Germany, Finland doesn't have any NBA talent on their roster, and that will only make life more difficult as they try to slow down Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, and Daniel Theis in their August 29 contest.

Germany vs Finland FIBA World Cup game details

Date: August 29, 2023 (Tuesday)

August 29, 2023 (Tuesday) Time: 3:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday)

Germany will be looking to finish top of their FIBA World Cup group with a win in their final group-stage game. Finland has struggled since the start of the tournament and face arguably their biggest test so far. As such, fans of the German national team will be expecting another big performance as they continue to build momentum for the latter stages.

Germany FIBA World Cup Roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Finland FIBA World Cup Rost

Max Besselink

Perttu Blomgren

Daniel Dolenc

Federiko Federiko

Jacob Grandison

Shawn Hopkins

Mikael Jantunen

Henri Kantonen

Severi Kauntonen

Aatu Kivimaki

Miro Little

Alexander Madsen

Edon Maxhuni

Alex Murphy

Lassi Nikkarinen

Olivier Nkamhoua

Topias Palmi

Remu Raitanen

Sasu Salin

Ilari Seppala

Elias Valtonen

Where to watch Germany vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023 match

You can stream the game between Germany and Finland live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Germany's FIBA World Cup group schedule

Germany has won their first two group games of the FIBA World Cup and sits one win away from heading into the next stage as a first-seeded team. Defeating Australia was a big win for the German national team, as they were likely the difference between finishing first or second.

Finland's FIBA World Cup group schedule

Finland has lost their first two FIBA World Cup games and will likely be playing in their last game of the tournament on Tuesday. Only the top two teams in each group will progress onto the next stage, which will likely be Germany and Australia.

