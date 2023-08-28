Germany vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Germany will face Finland in the final group game of their FIBA World Cup group competition on August 29, Tuesday. Germany has won both of their FIBA World Cup games thus far, defeating Japan and Australia to qualify for the next round of the tournament.
On the other hand, Finland has lost their opening two games against Australia and Japan and will now face the unenviable task of trying to slow down an impressive German team.
Unlike Germany, Finland doesn't have any NBA talent on their roster, and that will only make life more difficult as they try to slow down Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, and Daniel Theis in their August 29 contest.
Germany vs Finland FIBA World Cup game details
- Date: August 29, 2023 (Tuesday)
- Time: 3:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday)
Germany will be looking to finish top of their FIBA World Cup group with a win in their final group-stage game. Finland has struggled since the start of the tournament and face arguably their biggest test so far. As such, fans of the German national team will be expecting another big performance as they continue to build momentum for the latter stages.
Germany FIBA World Cup Roster
- Isaac Bonga
- Niels Giffey
- Justus Hollatz
- David Kramer
- Maodo Lo
- Andreas Obst
- Dennis Schroder
- Daniel Theis
- Johannes Thiemann
- Johannes Voigtmann
- Franz Wagner
Finland FIBA World Cup Rost
- Max Besselink
- Perttu Blomgren
- Daniel Dolenc
- Federiko Federiko
- Jacob Grandison
- Shawn Hopkins
- Mikael Jantunen
- Henri Kantonen
- Severi Kauntonen
- Aatu Kivimaki
- Miro Little
- Alexander Madsen
- Edon Maxhuni
- Alex Murphy
- Lassi Nikkarinen
- Olivier Nkamhoua
- Topias Palmi
- Remu Raitanen
- Sasu Salin
- Ilari Seppala
- Elias Valtonen
Where to watch Germany vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023 match
You can stream the game between Germany and Finland live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.
Germany's FIBA World Cup group schedule
Germany has won their first two group games of the FIBA World Cup and sits one win away from heading into the next stage as a first-seeded team. Defeating Australia was a big win for the German national team, as they were likely the difference between finishing first or second.
Finland's FIBA World Cup group schedule
Finland has lost their first two FIBA World Cup games and will likely be playing in their last game of the tournament on Tuesday. Only the top two teams in each group will progress onto the next stage, which will likely be Germany and Australia.
