Germany vs Greece 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 19: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Germany and Greece will be in action on August 19 as both teams continue their FIBA World Cup preparations. Unlike Greece, Germany has one game remaining after this one.
Germany has won three of their four tune-up games. They will hope to bounce back from their recent loss against Canada and get back on track with a win over the Greeks.
Meanwhile, Greece has lost three straight games and will likely find their upcoming game against Germany daunting, especially given the lack of NBA talent on their roster.
Greece vs Germany game details
- Date: August 19, 2023 (Saturday)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET (Saturday)
Germany will look to build off a strong EuroBasket tournament in 2022 and hope that they can rediscover the form that saw them become a genuine threat.
With multiple NBA players, Germany will be one of the better teams at this year's FIBA World Cup and could be an underdog to make a deep run. However, the Greeks have been hit hard by Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence.
Where to watch Greece vs Germany?
You can stream the game between Spain and Canada live via FUBO and Courtside 1891.
Germany's FIBA World Cup roster
- Isaac Bonga
- Niels Giffey
- Justus Hollatz
- David Kramer
- Maodo Lo
- Andreas Obst
- Dennis Schroder
- Daniel Theis
- Johannes Thiemann
- Johannes Voigtmann
- Franz Wagner
Greece's FIBA World Cup roster
- Thomas Walkup
- Michalis Lountzis
- Dimitris Flionis
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Lefteris Bochoridis
- Dimitris Moraitis
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Ioannis Pappapetrou
- Nikos Rogkavopoulos
- Vasilis Charalampopoulos
- Dinos Mitoglou
- Dimitris Agravanis
- Vangelis Zougris
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Lefteris Mantzoukas
- Georgios Papagiannis
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
Germany's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup
Germany has played four games of their tune-up schedule, beating Sweden, Canada and China. However, in their second contest against the Canadians, Germany suffered their first loss of the summer.
Now, Germany face Greece before ending their tune-up game schedule will a difficult contest against Team USA, who're the favorites to win the FIBA World Cup.
Greece's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup
Greece has played five tune-up game this summer, beating Slovenia twice before losing to Serbia, Italy and Team USA.
Now, the Greeks will look to close out their FIBA World Cup preparations on a high with a win over Germany.
