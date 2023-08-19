Germany vs Greece 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 19: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Germany and Greece will be in action on August 19 as both teams continue their FIBA World Cup preparations. Unlike Greece, Germany has one game remaining after this one.

Germany has won three of their four tune-up games. They will hope to bounce back from their recent loss against Canada and get back on track with a win over the Greeks.

Meanwhile, Greece has lost three straight games and will likely find their upcoming game against Germany daunting, especially given the lack of NBA talent on their roster.

Greece vs Germany game details

Date: August 19, 2023 (Saturday)

August 19, 2023 (Saturday) Time: 12 p.m. ET (Saturday)

Germany will look to build off a strong EuroBasket tournament in 2022 and hope that they can rediscover the form that saw them become a genuine threat.

With multiple NBA players, Germany will be one of the better teams at this year's FIBA World Cup and could be an underdog to make a deep run. However, the Greeks have been hit hard by Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence.

Where to watch Greece vs Germany?

You can stream the game between Spain and Canada live via FUBO and Courtside 1891.

Germany's FIBA World Cup roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Greece's FIBA World Cup roster

Thomas Walkup

Michalis Lountzis

Dimitris Flionis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Lefteris Bochoridis

Dimitris Moraitis

Kostas Papanikolaou

Ioannis Pappapetrou

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Vasilis Charalampopoulos

Dinos Mitoglou

Dimitris Agravanis

Vangelis Zougris

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Lefteris Mantzoukas

Georgios Papagiannis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Germany's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Germany has played four games of their tune-up schedule, beating Sweden, Canada and China. However, in their second contest against the Canadians, Germany suffered their first loss of the summer.

Now, Germany face Greece before ending their tune-up game schedule will a difficult contest against Team USA, who're the favorites to win the FIBA World Cup.

Greece's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Greece has played five tune-up game this summer, beating Slovenia twice before losing to Serbia, Italy and Team USA.

Now, the Greeks will look to close out their FIBA World Cup preparations on a high with a win over Germany.

