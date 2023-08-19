Germany vs Greece Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

Germany and Greece will continue their FIBA World Cup preparations with a tune-up game on Saturday, August 19. For Greece, this will be their last game before the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25, while Germany will play one more game.

Germany has won three of their four tune-up games. They will hope to bounce back from their recent loss against Canada to continue building momentum and continuity.

Meanwhile, Greece has lost three straight and may struggle to beat Germany in their final game before their World Cup begins later this month.

Germany's FIBA World Cup roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Greece's FIBA World Cup roster

Thomas Walkup

Michalis Lountzis

Dimitris Flionis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Lefteris Bochoridis

Dimitris Moraitis

Kostas Papanikolaou

Ioannis Pappapetrou

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Vasilis Charalampopoulos

Dinos Mitoglou

Dimitris Agravanis

Vangelis Zougris

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Lefteris Mantzoukas

Georgios Papagiannis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Greece vs Germany: Prediction

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo on their roster, Greece doesn't project to be a powerhouse in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Germany, meanwhile, has multiple NBA talents to call upon and will be led by the impressive Franz Wagner and veteran guard Dennis Schroder.

Last summer, the Germans impressed at the EuroBasket tournament and will look to build on those performances at the World Cup. With multiple NBA talents on their roster, it's difficult to look past them.

The German team is deeper, more skilled, and has a ton of experience playing together during international competitions. Hence, the Greeks may be in for their fourth straight loss in their tune-up game schedule.

Greece vs Germany: Players to watch

For Germany, Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, Daniel Thies and Isaac Bonga will be the players to watch as they utilize their NBA level skills to stand out above the crowd. Germany has a solid system in place to accentuate the talents of their best players and will likely feature Schroder and Wagner as often as possible.

Without Antetokounmpo not on their roster, Greece will be forced to rely on their team system and overall connectedness, as they don't have a standout star to lead the line.

