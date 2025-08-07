Germany vs Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 8 | EuroBasket 2025 Preparation Game

Germany and Slovenia begin their EuroBasket 2025 preparations on Friday in a basketball friendly game in Ljubljana. The 2023 FIBA World Cup Champions visit Slovenia for their first exhibition game ahead of the official EuroBasket tournament later this month.
Die Mannschaft qualified for the EuroBasket in late February after finishing in the top three of Group D in the qualifying tournament. Slovenia, on the other hand, booked its spot earlier last November after topping Group A alongside Israel.
Germany vs. Slovenia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly
The basketball friendly between Germany and Slovenia is on Friday, Aug. 8, at the Stožice Arena in Ljubljana. It has a start time of 8:15 p.m. local time in Slovenia, 2:15 p.m. EST and 11:45 p.m. IST.
The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform. It's also available on DAZN in certain areas around the world.
Germany vs. Slovenia Preview
The reigning EuroBasket bronze winners, Germany, boast a handful of current NBA players, such as Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva. Schroder provides a wealth of experience, as well as scoring and playmaking. Franz Wagner is the team's best player, while Da Silva has carved out a role in Orlando last season.
Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is at the helm for Slovenia. He's the only current NBA player on their roster, while former Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar withdrew from participating and chose to focus on his return to Europe via Olimpia Milano.
Germany vs. Slovenia Preliminary Roster
Germany
- Christian Anderson Jr.
- Isaac Bonga
- Oscar da Silva
- Tristan da Silva
- Justus Hollatz
- David Krame
- Leon Kratzer
- Maodo Lo
- Andreas Obst
- Tim Schneider
- Dennis Schroder
- Daniel Theis
- Johannes Thiemann
- Johannes Voigtmann
- Franz Wagner
- Nelson Weidemann
Slovenia
- Miha Cerkvenik
- Ziga Daneu
- Luka Doncic
- Zoran Dragict
- Vit Hrabar
- Gregor Hrovat
- Robert Jurkovic
- Martin Krampelj
- Urban Kroflic
- Edo Muric
- Mark Padjen
- Klemen Prepelic
- Rok Radovic
- Zak Smrekar
- Leon Stergar
- Luka Scuka
- Aleksej Nikolic
Germany vs. Slovenia Predicted Starting Lineup
Germany
G - Dennis Schroder | G - Andreas Obst | F - Franz Wagner | F - Isaac Bonga | C - Daniel Theis
Slovenia
G - Luka Doncic | G - Miha Cerkvenik | F - Edo Muric | F - Gregor Hrovat | C - Ziga Daneu
Germany and Slovenia Exhibition Schedule
Germany
- Aug. 8 vs. Slovenia
- Aug. 10 vs. Slovenia
- Aug. 15 vs. Turkey
- Aug. 16 vs. Serbia or Czechia
- Aug. 21 vs. Spain
- Aug. 23 vs. Spain
Slovenia
- Aug. 8 vs. Germany
- Aug. 10 vs. Germany
- Aug. 15 vs. Lithuania
- Aug. 16 vs. Latvia
- Aug. 19 vs. Great Britain
- Aug. 21 vs. Serbia
Germany vs. Slovenia Prediction
With both teams playing in their first exhibition game on Friday, the nod goes to Slovenia since they are at home and fans will be supporting them no matter what. Look for Luka Doncic to take over early and lead his team to an easy win over Germany.
