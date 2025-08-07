Germany vs Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 8 | EuroBasket 2025 Preparation Game

Germany and Slovenia begin their EuroBasket 2025 preparations on Friday in a basketball friendly game in Ljubljana. The 2023 FIBA World Cup Champions visit Slovenia for their first exhibition game ahead of the official EuroBasket tournament later this month.

Die Mannschaft qualified for the EuroBasket in late February after finishing in the top three of Group D in the qualifying tournament. Slovenia, on the other hand, booked its spot earlier last November after topping Group A alongside Israel.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly

The basketball friendly between Germany and Slovenia is on Friday, Aug. 8, at the Stožice Arena in Ljubljana. It has a start time of 8:15 p.m. local time in Slovenia, 2:15 p.m. EST and 11:45 p.m. IST.

The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform. It's also available on DAZN in certain areas around the world.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preview

The reigning EuroBasket bronze winners, Germany, boast a handful of current NBA players, such as Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva. Schroder provides a wealth of experience, as well as scoring and playmaking. Franz Wagner is the team's best player, while Da Silva has carved out a role in Orlando last season.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is at the helm for Slovenia. He's the only current NBA player on their roster, while former Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar withdrew from participating and chose to focus on his return to Europe via Olimpia Milano.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preliminary Roster

Germany

Christian Anderson Jr.

Isaac Bonga

Oscar da Silva

Tristan da Silva

Justus Hollatz

David Krame

Leon Kratzer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Tim Schneider

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Nelson Weidemann

Slovenia

Miha Cerkvenik

Ziga Daneu

Luka Doncic

Zoran Dragict

Vit Hrabar

Gregor Hrovat

Robert Jurkovic

Martin Krampelj

Urban Kroflic

Edo Muric

Mark Padjen

Klemen Prepelic

Rok Radovic

Zak Smrekar

Leon Stergar

Luka Scuka

Aleksej Nikolic

Germany vs. Slovenia Predicted Starting Lineup

Germany

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Andreas Obst | F - Franz Wagner | F - Isaac Bonga | C - Daniel Theis

Slovenia

G - Luka Doncic | G - Miha Cerkvenik | F - Edo Muric | F - Gregor Hrovat | C - Ziga Daneu

Germany and Slovenia Exhibition Schedule

Germany

Aug. 8 vs. Slovenia

Aug. 10 vs. Slovenia

Aug. 15 vs. Turkey

Aug. 16 vs. Serbia or Czechia

Aug. 21 vs. Spain

Aug. 23 vs. Spain

Slovenia

Aug. 8 vs. Germany

Aug. 10 vs. Germany

Aug. 15 vs. Lithuania

Aug. 16 vs. Latvia

Aug. 19 vs. Great Britain

Aug. 21 vs. Serbia

Germany vs. Slovenia Prediction

With both teams playing in their first exhibition game on Friday, the nod goes to Slovenia since they are at home and fans will be supporting them no matter what. Look for Luka Doncic to take over early and lead his team to an easy win over Germany.

