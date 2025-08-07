Germany vs Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 8 | EuroBasket 2025 Preparation Game

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 07, 2025 06:07 GMT
Germany vs Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 8. (Photos: GETTY)
Germany vs Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 8. (Photos: GETTY)

Germany and Slovenia begin their EuroBasket 2025 preparations on Friday in a basketball friendly game in Ljubljana. The 2023 FIBA World Cup Champions visit Slovenia for their first exhibition game ahead of the official EuroBasket tournament later this month.

Die Mannschaft qualified for the EuroBasket in late February after finishing in the top three of Group D in the qualifying tournament. Slovenia, on the other hand, booked its spot earlier last November after topping Group A alongside Israel.

youtube-cover
Germany vs. Slovenia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly

The basketball friendly between Germany and Slovenia is on Friday, Aug. 8, at the Stožice Arena in Ljubljana. It has a start time of 8:15 p.m. local time in Slovenia, 2:15 p.m. EST and 11:45 p.m. IST.

The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform. It's also available on DAZN in certain areas around the world.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preview

The reigning EuroBasket bronze winners, Germany, boast a handful of current NBA players, such as Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva. Schroder provides a wealth of experience, as well as scoring and playmaking. Franz Wagner is the team's best player, while Da Silva has carved out a role in Orlando last season.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is at the helm for Slovenia. He's the only current NBA player on their roster, while former Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar withdrew from participating and chose to focus on his return to Europe via Olimpia Milano.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preliminary Roster

Germany

  • Christian Anderson Jr.
  • Isaac Bonga
  • Oscar da Silva
  • Tristan da Silva
  • Justus Hollatz
  • David Krame
  • Leon Kratzer
  • Maodo Lo
  • Andreas Obst
  • Tim Schneider
  • Dennis Schroder
  • Daniel Theis
  • Johannes Thiemann
  • Johannes Voigtmann
  • Franz Wagner
  • Nelson Weidemann

Slovenia

  • Miha Cerkvenik
  • Ziga Daneu
  • Luka Doncic
  • Zoran Dragict
  • Vit Hrabar
  • Gregor Hrovat
  • Robert Jurkovic
  • Martin Krampelj
  • Urban Kroflic
  • Edo Muric
  • Mark Padjen
  • Klemen Prepelic
  • Rok Radovic
  • Zak Smrekar
  • Leon Stergar
  • Luka Scuka
  • Aleksej Nikolic

Germany vs. Slovenia Predicted Starting Lineup

Germany

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Andreas Obst | F - Franz Wagner | F - Isaac Bonga | C - Daniel Theis

Slovenia

G - Luka Doncic | G - Miha Cerkvenik | F - Edo Muric | F - Gregor Hrovat | C - Ziga Daneu

Germany and Slovenia Exhibition Schedule

Germany

  • Aug. 8 vs. Slovenia
  • Aug. 10 vs. Slovenia
  • Aug. 15 vs. Turkey
  • Aug. 16 vs. Serbia or Czechia
  • Aug. 21 vs. Spain
  • Aug. 23 vs. Spain

Slovenia

  • Aug. 8 vs. Germany
  • Aug. 10 vs. Germany
  • Aug. 15 vs. Lithuania
  • Aug. 16 vs. Latvia
  • Aug. 19 vs. Great Britain
  • Aug. 21 vs. Serbia

Germany vs. Slovenia Prediction

With both teams playing in their first exhibition game on Friday, the nod goes to Slovenia since they are at home and fans will be supporting them no matter what. Look for Luka Doncic to take over early and lead his team to an easy win over Germany.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

