Germany vs Sweden Preview and Prediction - August 28 | 2025 EuroBasket

Germany will take on Sweden on Friday in Group B of the 2025 EuroBasket. The Germans, who drubbed Montenegro to open their campaign, looked to do the same against the weary Swedes. Led by Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner, the 2023 FIBA World Cup champions are favored to go up 2-0.Meanwhile, the Swedes hope to recover less than 24 hours after nearly pulling off an upset against host Finland. Pelle Larsson and Co., who lost 93-90 to the home team, must find the reserve and grit to try and beat a team stacked with former and current NBA players.Germany vs Sweden Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and PredictionCourtside 1891, FIBA’s official site covering the 2025 EuroBasket, will stream the game live via a subscription. Fans can troop to the Tampere Deck in Tampere, Finland, for in-arena action. Tip-off is at 1:30 PM local time and 6:30 AM ET.Moneyline: GER (-1000) vs SWE (+1500)Odds: GER (-20.5) vs. SWE (+20.5)Total: GER (o171.0 -110) vs. SWE (u171.0 -110)Editor’s Note: Updates could change closer to the game.Germany vs Sweden PreviewDie Mannschaft struggled against Montenegro to open the tournament. They led 46-43 after the first half before turning on the jets in the next two quarters, beating their opponents 60-33.The Germans know they could get into trouble if they get complacent, an issue they must try to avoid against the gritty Swedes.Meanwhile, coach Mikko Riipinen’s team must try to overcome their opponents’ significant advantage in size and experience. The Swedes had trouble containing Finland's Lauri Markkanen, an issue that could haunt them against Franz Wagner and Johannes Voigtman.In the tightly contested loss to Finland, the Swedes nearly pulled the rug from under the hosts by playing with pace and crisp execution. Using the same game plan will test their resolve, stamina and grit. How much gas they have left in the tank could determine how they fare against the Germans.Germany vs Sweden Predicted Starting LineupsGERPG: Dennis Schroder | SG: Andreas Obst | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Daniel Theis | C: Johannes VoigtmannSWEPG: Ludvig Hakanson | SG: Melwin Pantzar | SG: Pelle Larsson | SF: Viktor Gaddefors | PF: Simon BirganderGermany vs Sweden Preview PredictionAn upset is always possible, but the Germans proved against Montenegro that they are as good as advertised. They have the size, big-game experience and chemistry advantage over the Swedes, making it likely they roll to another lopsided win.