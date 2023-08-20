Germany vs USA Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

On August 20, Team USA and Germany will go head-to-head for the final tune-up game before the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25. So far, both teams have enjoyed a solid build-up to the World Cup, with Team USA being undefeated and Germany losing just once.

Team USA is one of the favorites to win the FIBA World Cup, although Germany's performance at the 2022 EuroBasket competition has established them as one of the top European teams in the upcoming tournament.

Unfortunately for Germany, Team USA has looked dominant in their performances thus far, and they figure to be a major force when the two sides meet on Sunday, especially if Steve Kerr keeps with the same rotation as in his previous games.

Germany's FIBA World Cup roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster

USA vs Germany: Prediction

Team USA simply has too many options. There is elite-level talent in every position, with no weak links within the rotation. Austin Reaves can fill multiple roles off the bench and can easily up his aggressiveness when required. Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Brunson are great offensive weapons that will be difficult to contain throughout a game.

With so much talent and depth, Team USA will be favorites for almost every game they play and at times, will look unstoppable. Germany will certainly be a tough test for America, but in truth, Team USA will come into the contest as heavy favorites and should have no problem living up to that billing.

USA vs Germany: Players to watch

Banchero, Edwards, Brunson, and Rivers will all have a big role to play against Germany in the upcoming game. Of course, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Cam Johnson will also be huge weapons that Germany needs to try and nullify throughout the contest.

For Germany, Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner are the two primary players to keep an eye on, while the versatility of Daniel Theis will be a weapon that can help generate multiple scoring opportunities across the floor. The offense shouldn't be an issue for Germany, but figuring out a way to limit Team USA's offensive firepower will be a task that may prove to be too tall.

