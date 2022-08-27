“Get that bum off this team”, “Delete the second pic right now” - LA Lakers fans lose it as the team’s Twitter posts pictures of Russell Westbrook working out with them

LA Lakers fans went after Russell Westbrook recently as the team's Twitter posted pictures of him working out at their facilities. Westbrook's underwhelming debut season last campaign saw his stock among the Lakers faithful fall drastically.

The team is reportedly looking to move him this offseason. However, seeing him at the team's practice facility came as a surprise for many Lakers fans. One fan wrote:

“Get that bum off this team”

Another added:

“Delete the second pic right now”

Here are some more reactions from disgruntled fans:

RIP Kobe 😭 @81PointKobe @Lakers @russwest44 @nolimittb31 Get Westbrick off my timeline. If he’s not gone by the start of the season then Laker fans are going to run the Buss family out of town. Idc if you have to trick him into getting on a plane to Antartica, he better not be there opening night. @jeaniebuss @Lakers @russwest44 @nolimittb31 Get Westbrick off my timeline. If he’s not gone by the start of the season then Laker fans are going to run the Buss family out of town. Idc if you have to trick him into getting on a plane to Antartica, he better not be there opening night. @jeaniebuss

☃️ @_Suprah_ @ClutchPointsApp @Lakers He workin on his shooting form in that pic @ClutchPointsApp @Lakers He workin on his shooting form in that pic

Russell Westbrook could be off the active roster by training camp; LA Lakers may take the Rockets-John Wall route with him

The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently reported that LA Lakers moving Russell Westbrook is becoming an increasingly likely prospect following the addition of his rival Patrick Beverley.

"Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation," wrote Buha.

Beverley is a better fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The former LA Clippers star has built a reputation as one of the premier 3-and-D guards in the NBA.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Beverley held his opponents to 41.9% shooting across the last five seasons. This is the second-best among players who have guarded at least 2000 shots.

Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley is also one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the league. He has made 38.5% of those shots in his career, which is a clear upgrade on what Westbrook was offering.

Beverley is also a vocal leader in the locker room. He has been instrumental in building a culture with teams like the Clippers and the Timberwolves over the last five seasons. The LA Lakers needed a figure like him last campaign, and acquiring him this season makes a ton of sense for a franchise looking to return to the playoffs.

Moving Russell Westbrook would be the ideal scenario for the Lakers. They could engage in trade discussions with the Utah Jazz or the Indiana Pacers to bolster their depth in return for Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 firsts.

A deal with the Jazz could help them secure veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson. Meanwhile, the Pacers' package will likely feature Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar