Giannis Antetokounmpo: Assessing his best Free Agency destinations in 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo could become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019

After spending two seasons playing for Filathlitikos in his native Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft. The then-teenager endured a difficult rookie season in the NBA, however, he soon improved his physique and was a regular starter by the 14-15 season.

Fast forward to 2016 and Antetokounmpo had already established himself among the NBA's best players, and the Greek star has been named as an All-Star in each of the past three seasons. The 2018-19 season was also Giannis' best to date as he guided the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals while also being named as one of the youngest MVPs in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo remains under contract with the Bucks for the next two seasons and is eligible to sign the largest contract in NBA history. Nevertheless, if Antetokounmpo hits free agency in 2021, he could generate a level of interest not seen since LeBron James hit free agency back in 2010. So, as speculation over Antetokounmpo's future continues to build, here we will assess his best potential destinations.

#3 Golden State Warriors

Giannis has been linked with a move to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors lost Kevin Durant earlier this summer, although ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has reported that the franchise is already eyeing a superstar replacement in Antetokounmpo. With the Warriors set to move into their expensive new arena, it is no secret that the franchise is determined to compete for the foreseeable future.

Steph Curry is now in his 30s, while Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will join him next year. Due to this, the Warriors' current window to compete is limited, and the addition of a 26-year-old Giannis would set up the franchise to contend for the foreseeable future.

To sign Giannis, the Warriors will have to lose either Green or Thompson, although the organization demonstrated their ability to make tough decisions by trading Andre Iguodala earlier this summer. Curry should be willing to step aside just like he did with Durant, and the Warriors offer an intriguing option to Giannis.

