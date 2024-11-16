Giannis Antetokounmpo best NBA player props vs Charlotte Hornets for Nov. 16 | Betting tips and more

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 59 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 127-120 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Bucks have now won two in a row and will look to extend their streak on Saturday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game this season. He's shooting 61.6% from the floor, but just 22.2% from beyond the arc and 61.% from the free throw line.

"The Greek Freak" is having an MVP-caliber campaign, but the Bucks have a record of 4-8. They were off to an awful start, and there were rumors of Antetokounmpo possibly requesting a trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Player Props and Betting Tips

Points 35.5 (Over -106 / Under -110): Giannis Antetokounmpo is slightly favored to score less than 35.5 points tonight. Antetokounmpo is coming off a 59-point performance and will likely continue his scoring barrage. Damian Lillard is still out with a concussion so freely bet on Giannis to go over 35.5 points.

Rebounds 12.5 (Over -125 / Under -150): The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game this season. He has grabbed at least 13 rebounds three times in his last five games. Take the risk and place your money on "The Greek Freak" to go over 12.5 rebounds.

Assists 6.5 (Over -120 / Under -102): Giannis Antetokounmpo will have some playmaking duties with Damian Lillard out. Antetokounmpo has had at least five assists in his last three games. He's favored to go over 6.5 assists, which is not a bad wager to make.

Steals 0.5 (Over -162 / Under +130): "The Greek Freak" is averaging just 0.5 steals per game this season. But despite his low steals number this season, he's still favored to go over. It's a little risky, but bet on him to record zero steals against the Hornets.

Blocks 0.5 (Over -225 / Under -176): Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded at least one block in his past five games. He's still among the best defenders in the league, so don't be discouraged by the odds. Bet on the two-time MVP to have at least one block tonight.

3-Pointers Made 0.5 (Over +185 / Under -224): The one-time NBA champion has never been a great 3-point shooter. He has a total of two 3-point shots this season, so this bet is a no-brainer. Place your money on him to drop an egg from beyond the arc.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

In 36 regular season games against the Charlotte Hornets, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a record of 20-16. Antetokounmpo has a career average of 21.2 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.9 SPG and 1.1 BPG. He had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in their last meeting on Feb. 29.

