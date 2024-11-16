Giannis Antetokounmpo best NBA player props vs Charlotte Hornets for Nov. 16 | Betting tips and more

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Nov 16, 2024 12:00 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Giannis Antetokounmpo best NBA player props. (Photo: IMAGN)

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 59 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 127-120 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Bucks have now won two in a row and will look to extend their streak on Saturday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game this season. He's shooting 61.6% from the floor, but just 22.2% from beyond the arc and 61.% from the free throw line.

"The Greek Freak" is having an MVP-caliber campaign, but the Bucks have a record of 4-8. They were off to an awful start, and there were rumors of Antetokounmpo possibly requesting a trade.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Player Props and Betting Tips

Points 35.5 (Over -106 / Under -110): Giannis Antetokounmpo is slightly favored to score less than 35.5 points tonight. Antetokounmpo is coming off a 59-point performance and will likely continue his scoring barrage. Damian Lillard is still out with a concussion so freely bet on Giannis to go over 35.5 points.

Rebounds 12.5 (Over -125 / Under -150): The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game this season. He has grabbed at least 13 rebounds three times in his last five games. Take the risk and place your money on "The Greek Freak" to go over 12.5 rebounds.

Assists 6.5 (Over -120 / Under -102): Giannis Antetokounmpo will have some playmaking duties with Damian Lillard out. Antetokounmpo has had at least five assists in his last three games. He's favored to go over 6.5 assists, which is not a bad wager to make.

Steals 0.5 (Over -162 / Under +130): "The Greek Freak" is averaging just 0.5 steals per game this season. But despite his low steals number this season, he's still favored to go over. It's a little risky, but bet on him to record zero steals against the Hornets.

Blocks 0.5 (Over -225 / Under -176): Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded at least one block in his past five games. He's still among the best defenders in the league, so don't be discouraged by the odds. Bet on the two-time MVP to have at least one block tonight.

3-Pointers Made 0.5 (Over +185 / Under -224): The one-time NBA champion has never been a great 3-point shooter. He has a total of two 3-point shots this season, so this bet is a no-brainer. Place your money on him to drop an egg from beyond the arc.

youtube-cover

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

In 36 regular season games against the Charlotte Hornets, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a record of 20-16. Antetokounmpo has a career average of 21.2 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.9 SPG and 1.1 BPG. He had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in their last meeting on Feb. 29.

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी