In a bit of an NBA news update, Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally provided some input on his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Everyone - teams and fans alike - have been wondering where Giannis might end up. For the first time, the two-time MVP has opened up about his thought process.

NBA News Update: Giannis providing good or bad news for Bucks' fans?

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four

It's not often that a huge superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo is so frank about what he hopes to see from the team he plays for. Giannis recently gave this quote on his perspective and stipulations to remain with the Bucks' franchise:

"I do not know what the plan is. It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I'll be there for many years. If they do not, we'll see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together."

This isn't necessarily news for the Milwaukee Bucks, because of course, most superstars want the proper pieces around them. Giannis had even stated before that he hopes the team continues to get better he just finally provided the details for what he meant.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on future with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'https://t.co/YaMPF7us9o — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) November 13, 2020

NBA News Update: Where Giannis could end up if the right moves aren't made

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

This upcoming season for the Bucks will be very important. If they do not make the NBA Finals there is a possibility it could be the last time Giannis Antetokounmpo is seen in a Milwaukee uniform. Several teams have been connected to the star such as the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and even the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

Giannis has stated that he just wants to win and during his recent interview with Aftonbladet said:

"I want to be a winner. I do not care about the money. My family is fine and I can take care of my children and grandchildren so that's not the most important thing right now, it's winning. As long as we can win and create a winning culture, it will be good."