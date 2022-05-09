"Giannis Antetokounmpo has been fined $50,000 for 'implying' criticisms towards officials" - Redditors dish out hilarious reactions to Greek Freak's "I’ve got to pay for diapers" comment

On the back of Giannis Antetokounmpo's 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 103-101. They are now up 2-1 up in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

As has been the case with every game Boston has played this postseason, their physical defense lent itself to numerous fouls called and missed. The Milwaukee Bucks were called for a staggering 26 personal fouls, the highest total in their playoff run thus far. Every starter had at least 3 personal fouls.

In his post-game press conference, Antetokounmpo, in pure Giannis fashion, held back on criticizing the referees, stating:

"How much does it cost if I say something and comment about the ref? Is it $20,000? It's a lot of money, so I should not do it. I'll save my money, I've got to pay for diapers."

r/NBA had a field day with this clip from the press-conference.

Almost every fan agreed with the sentiment that referees often do a subpar job. Many believe they get away with little to no criticism owing to the power that they wield on the court.

Meanwhile, Giannis might have opened up a peculiar business opportunity.

Antetokounmpo's humble demeanor has made him one of the most likeable players in the league.

Review: Giannis Antetokounmpo's heroics and Al Horford's missed tip-in

Al Horford was milliseconds away from sending the game into overtime on Saturday.

Unlike the Nets-Celtics series, where Kevin Durant was completely shut down, the Antetokounmpo paid no regard to the Celtics' elite defense. He bullied his way to a 42-point double-double to lead Milwaukee past Boston on Friday.

Jayson Tatum had a quiet night, yet again. In 41 minutes (which was the highest for anyone on the Celtics, and second-highest for anyone in the game), Tatum only managed 10 points. He converted just four of his 19 field goal attempts and none of his three-point attempts.

Jaylen Brown posted 27 points and 12 boards, and Al Horford, too, had himself a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double. Both teams shot poorly from the field, with the Bucks shooting 40.4% and the Celtics shooting 36.8%.

Game 4 will be played on Monday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are 2-1 up without Khris Middleton, who is not expected to return for the series.

