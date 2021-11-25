Giannis Antetokounmpo's 5 best seasons in the NBA based on player efficiency rating

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a force to reckon with in the league. The five-time NBA All-Star has just come off a championship season. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in a six-game series to bring the franchise its second championship, 50 years apart. The franchise and the city of Milwaukee rejoiced at the championship parade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the driving force behind the Bucks’ recent run of success. Over the last three seasons, he has averaged 28.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists and has put up good defensive numbers as well. In the current 2021-22 season, with the addition of a jumper to his repertoire, he has become even more of a threat.

Within the first 17 games of the season, his player efficiency rating is at a high 30.3, which is the second highest in the league. Let’s take a look at his five best seasons in terms of player efficiency rating.

#5 2016-17 – 26.1

The Milwaukee Bucks finished the 2016-17 season sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Giannis Antetokounmpo, at age 22, made his first ever appearance in the NBA All-Star game. The Greek Freak finished the regular season with 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He led the Bucks in all three categories. Subsequently, he registered a player efficiency rating of 26.1 for the season, ranked 10th among all players.

By bagging the Most Improved Player award in 2017, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player in Bucks history to receive the honor. The Milwaukee Bucks could not get past the determined Toronto Raptors in the playoffs, losing the series 4-2.

#4 2017-18 – 27.3

In the 2017-18 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo continued improving his game. He logged a season-high 44 points in just the third game, showing the effort he put in during the off-season. Giannis averaged a double-double of 26.9 points and 10 rebounds, lacing up for 75 games in the season. He was fifth best in the league with a player efficiency rating of 27.3 through the regular season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks finished the season in the 7th position of the Eastern Conference standings, with a 44-38 record. They battled hard against the Boston Celtics in the first round but after 7 games, the series ended in favor of the Celtics. Terry Rozier, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum put up a combined 72 points in the victory.

