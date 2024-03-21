Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Latest on 2x MVP's status against Brooklyn Nets? (March 21)

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo enters Thursday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with a game-time decision tag, with the Bucks playing at home on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Milwaukee Bucks disclosed an injury update on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that their two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, would be sidelined due to a left hamstring concern against the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo had sat out Sunday's game, where the Bucks secured a 140-129 home triumph against the Phoenix Suns. It was his fifth missed game of the season, with the Bucks goinh 3-2..

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury update

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo practised on Monday and was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, the Milwaukee Bucks have opted to prioritize caution by keeping their cornerstone player on the sidelines for consecutive games.

The Bucks are scheduled for a back-to-back matchup, concluding against Brooklyn on Thursday. This extended rest period could enhance Antetokounmpo's chances of returning to action for that game.

The All-Star forward did not travel with the team to Boston, per reports, to get extra time to recover and avoid re-aggravating his injury.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has displayed remarkable resilience throughout much of the season, only sitting out for two games before the previous eight. However, recently, he has been limited to participation in just five matchups due to his injuries.

In case of the superstar forward's absence, Jae Crowder, Danilo Gallinari and Pat Connaughton are potential candidates to step into expanded roles for the Bucks, likely earning increased playing time.

Earlier in the season, he faced setbacks due to tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon, casting doubts on his availability for the Milwaukee Bucks' clash against the Clippers on Mar. 4.

Initially listed as questionable, he underwent assessments during pregame warm-ups. However, after careful evaluation, it was deemed that he was not fit to take part in the game.

Furthermore, the "Greek Freak" has been listed on injury reports due to tendinitis in the patellar tendon of his right knee, but it has not caused him to miss any games.

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks matchup is set to tipoff at 8 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with local broadcast on Bally Sports WI and YES TV for home and away coverage, respectively.