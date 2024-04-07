Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will 2x MVP return against Knicks? (April 7)

The Milwaukee Bucks have designated their two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum. This game marks the fifth and final meeting of their season series, with the Bucks currently holding a 3-1 advantage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was absent from Friday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, with his status listed as day-to-day. In the event of his continued absence, players such as Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Danilo Gallinari could potentially see increased minutes on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers expressed concern over Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance after Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has sat out of three out of the previous 10 games due to a hamstring injury. Initially listed as questionable, his status was later downgraded, ultimately leading to his absence from the lineup.

The Greek Freak's uncertain status, labeled as questionable, indicates a need for further evaluation during the morning shoot-around. The team will closely monitor his condition to mitigate the risk of any potential re-aggravation of his hamstring injury.

Prior to his hamstring injury, Antetokounmpo encountered setbacks stemming from inflammation in his left Achilles tendon. Worries surfaced regarding his potential absence for the Milwaukee Bucks' clash against the LA Clippers on March 4.

Expand Tweet

Initially marked as questionable, Antetokounmpo underwent assessments during pregame warm-ups. He was later deemed unfit to play and subsequently ruled out of the contest.

Antetokounmpo has additionally been featured on injury reports due to inflammation in the patellar tendon of his right knee. Although he hasn't missed any games due to this condition, the persistent inflammation has consistently listed him on the injury report for recent matchups.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The marquee Eastern Conference matchup between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will tipoff at 7 p.m. EDT at the Fiserv Forum. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports WI for home coverage and MSG for away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

In the historical regular-season series between the teams, the Bucks hold a 125-106 lead and have emerged victorious in nine of the past 10 encounters. However, in the most recent matchup on Dec. 25, it was the Knicks who secured a 129-122 home win.