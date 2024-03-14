Giannis Antetokounmpo lightheartedly compares Damian Lillard's move to that of Bucks' Equipment manager.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level once again. He is having perhaps the best statistical season of his decorated career. However, the two-time MVP is fourth on most odds boards for the prestigious individual award. He sits behind Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.

One of the reasons Giannis Antetokounmpo is not favored to pick up his third MVP award is the chemistry problems around his Milwaukee Bucks team this season. The team fired coach Adrian Griffin during the season and brought in Doc Rivers. They have also not taken off offensively in the way many expected when acquiring Damian Lillard.

Lillard has been open about his struggles to adapt to a new city, new team, new coaching, new offense all while being away from his family and dealing with a divorce. He is still the second leading scorer on the team but has not quite played to his usual All-NBA potential.

Antetokounmpo has been very understanding of Lillrd’s struggle. He knows it is not easy to make the move Lillard did and then perform in front of a full arena every night.

“Even the adjustment to the city itself,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “It’s different. There’s not a lot of things to do in Milwaukee, obviously. Totally different weather.

"I believe that he was maybe around his family when he was in Portland, in the same way that a lot of my family members are in Milwaukee. When you make that change, it’s kind of hard to pull everybody with you.”

Antetokounmpo knows it may be a lot easier for someone with less of the spotlight to move cities and uplift their lives. Lillard cannot hide behind the bench like other members of the team, or the equipment manager per se.

“But I think out of everybody (who might make that change), you don’t expect as much (from them) as you expect from Dame, you know what I’m saying?” Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

“Eric (Ofcharsky), our beautiful equipment manager, our handsome equipment manager, can make that move, but he’s not expected to perform in front of 20,000 people and be Dame every single night. That might be hard at times.”

The Bucks star reassured that this was not an excuse for Lillard, himself or any other star player. He knows that they are paid the max salaries to perform despite the adversity they face on or off the court. The big contract is there to make up for these hardships and he knows that Lillard and himself must play up to that expectation.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks win the title?

Giannis Antetokounmpo went on to say that the Bucks have one goal in mind despite their struggles this season. The adjustments to Lillard, new coaches and injuries to Khris Middleton have not derailed their objective.

The Greek Freak was assertive in saying the Bucks are aiming for a title and nothing short of that. He knows that it takes a process and round-by-round gameplans to lift the Larry O’Brien but believes his team can win the championship.

The Bucks are third in the East with a 42-24 record. They are coming off a West coast road trip where they went 1-3 against the California teams. The Bucks will need Middleton back and figure out how to sure up their defense to make another title run. They sit at 7/1 to win the title with a month left in the regular season.