Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley end their beef prematurely

By Achyuth Jayagopal
Modified Apr 13, 2025 23:24 GMT
NBA fans love a good beef, and when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley stirred the pot in the Bucks-Pistons game on Friday, fans expected a beef that could spill into the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, the former teammates appear to have hashed it out, laughing it off just two days later with Damian Lillard looking on.

After their brief altercation on court that escalated to social media, the two did not see the court together on Sunday, with the Bucks opting to rest Antetokounmpo. However, postgame, the former teammates were caught on camera resolving their beef and had Lillard laughing at their mode of dispute resolution.

Beasley, who featured with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in 2023-24, had a resurgent season that helped him secure a bigger contract with the Pistons in 2024-25 where he has enjoyed a career year.

Had the beef been serious, it could have developed into a storyline come the playoffs, with Cade Cunningham also beefing with Antetokounmpo and the teams possibly facing off in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

How did Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley's beef start?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, renowned for his personality on the court, made a mockery of his former teammate when he blocked his shot on Friday.

Beasley instantly retorted, and the beef carried on through the game, with Antetokounmpo talking trash to Beasley and Cunningham and joking about his former teammate not being "tough" in the aftermath of the incident.

After the game, Malik Beasley jumped on X to talk about why he was mad at Giannis Antetokounmpo despite there being consensus in his taunt not being personal or malicious.

"Let someone stand over you, hit your ish , then try to help me up .. in what world would you let that slide in? Idc how goofy he is lol," tweeted Beasley.
Beasley certainly has cooled off since and with the repeat fixture taking place just two days later, the former teammates are clearly back to seeing eye to eye again.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
