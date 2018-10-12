NBA News: Giannis Antetokounmpo might leave the Bucks, predicts former GM

Giannis Antetokounmpo

As more and more players are moving towards autonomy, trades have become unpredictable. At present, all the eyes are on Minnesota Timberwolves and the trade of their disgruntled star Jimmy Butler. However, there have been talks around the NBA about the two next available stars: Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Alex Kennedy interviewed a former GM (unnamed) and asked him about his views on behind the scenes of the max-contract negotiations. GM explained to him the scenario by giving the example of Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to him, Giannis will definitely leave Bucks for his second deal. He said that it is not the first deal that is a problem for the small markets. Whenever the first deal is given to the player, it is a life-changing opportunity for him. He will surely accept it. However, it is the second deal where the big players come into the picture, and the small markets ultimately loose.

Check out the tweet below by Alex Kennedy:

NBA insiders believe Giannis Antetokounmpo will eventually leave Milwaukee. While Giannis may not care about being in a small market, it's unlikely that other stars would join him in Milwaukee and that's the angle other teams may use to sell him on leaving/asking for a trade. pic.twitter.com/SGd2kCZ4XH — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 8, 2018

There is a very little chance of some other star joining Giannis at Milwaukee. Also, Giannis going far away with this Bucks team is very hard to sell. So, Giannis will have to move out of the borders of Wisconsin, ultimately.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also pointed out back in 2017 that people were already planning ways to get Giannis Antetokounmpo. He also believed that Giannis ultimately would have to leave the Bucks.

If we talk about the man himself, he has already said that he is not interested in any of the big markets. He believes that he is a low-profile person and is very happy to be at Milwaukee. Back in 2016, he signed a 4-year extension deal with the Milwaukee Bucks worth $100 million. But as the GM said, it was the "First Deal".

Will he follow the trend? To see how this story unfolds, we will have to wait and watch.