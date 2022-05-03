“I need to see the best player on the planet, I want to see lots of greed” - Skip Bayless says Giannis Antetokounmpo looked ‘suspiciously unlike the best player in the planet’ in Game 1 vs the Celtics

During a segment on "Undisputed," Skip Bayless spoke about why he believes the Boston Celtics will win Game 2. Bayless pointed to Giannis Antetokounmpo's subpar efficiency in Game 1 as cause for concern, stating:

"They've got to recalibrate their physicality and they will. And the other thing they got to do is just how about focus on making some shots as well as building the wall because they built a great wall against Giannis.

"He looks suspiciously unlike the best player on the planet because he shot nine of 25 that means he missed 16 shots in this game."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the league's best players, but Skip Bayless believes that he did not play like it in Game 1. Bayless claimed he will need to be better in Game 2.

The second round of the playoffs got off to a hot start with the series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo had a below-average performance by his standards, but he also did what he needed to do to keep his team in control.

Still, Skip Bayless believes that the Boston Celtics will win the series despite their Game 1 loss, stating:

"They're going to beat the defending champs because it's just one game, and they got shell-shocked."

If Boston wants to win the series, they will need to overcome the shell shock and maintain their wall around Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antentokounmpo has been unstoppable in the playoffs, but the Celtics slowed him down.

Boston did a much better job limiting Giannis than the Chicago Bulls.

Over the last two seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo has played some of his best basketball and found a way to improve. In the 2022 playoffs, the Bucks star elevated his game once again, an impressive feat considering he won the championship last season.

StatMuse @statmuse This playoffs, Giannis is averaging more



Points per 36

Rebounds

Assists

Blocks

FT%



than he did last playoffs, when he won the whole thing. This playoffs, Giannis is averaging morePoints per 36Rebounds AssistsBlocksFT%than he did last playoffs, when he won the whole thing. https://t.co/YsZ1fUakVA

While Antetokounmpo has looked almost unstoppable, the Boston Celtics did force him to take tough shots in Game 1. That inefficiency has Skip Bayless questioning if he is the league's best player.

Skip Bayless wants to see him deliver a better performance in Game 2, stating:

"I am waiting to see who the best players is. I am waiting to see about Giannis but I am not seeing it.... I am watching closely tonight. I need to see the best player on the planet. I want to see lots of greed."

With Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks taking place on Tuesday, Bayless may get his wish.

