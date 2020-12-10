NBA Free Agency: Giannis Antetokounmpo 'not focused' on his contract extension ahead of the new season

One of the hottest topics of the NBA Free Agency period has been whether reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will sign a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks enter the season as favorites to defend their Eastern Conference crown and have been adding assets to their roster to support their Greek superstar achieve a championship. More importantly, they have been doing this to keep him in Milwaukee which Giannis addressed in his media appearance on Wednesday.

Gauging how the Milwaukee Bucks season will go is based on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is willing to sign a contract extension with the franchise that has been offered to the 26 year-old. On Wednesday, Antetokounmpo faced the league's media for the first time since entering training camp and had this to say when asked about the likelihood of adding years to his tenure with the Bucks:

"Right now, I'm not focusing on that. My agent Alex and Jon Horst and the Bucks ownership are focusing on those discussions and I'm just trying to focus on myself, how I can get better, how I can help my teammates be better."

The power forward added that he hopes going forward the media can focus on the basketball and not his contract because he's a private person and his answers are going to remain the same. Indeed, throughout the offseason, NBA Free Agency discussion has centered on the two-time MVP, and why not? The Milwaukee Bucks have been insistent on keeping Antetokounmpo and in order to remain title contenders, they can't afford to lose him.

In other NBA Free Agency news regarding the topic however, ESPN's Zach Lowe is uncertain whether Milwaukee will be able to pull off the deal they want. After failing to bring in Bogdan Bogdanovic, Lowe said the Bucks had gone 'kind of silent' and that he hasn't been hearing the optimism that was present surrounding the extension beforehand.

Milwaukee has stumbled in the playoffs and are yet to make an NBA Finals with Giannis. Therefore, the question of whether he can win a championship with the franchise has remained a critical question looming over the Greek's impending decision. The Bucks went all out this offseason to please Giannis Antetokounmpo, trading away several first round picks to obtain Jrue Holiday as well as gathering role players to bolster their squad depth.

Not only have the front office been focused on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they have had the help of his teammates. On Sunday, Giannis turned 26 and for his birthday Khris Middleton announced to the media that the entire team had given Antetokounmpo pens to 'enjoy and use'. Less obvious than the Bucks' organization's attempts, perhaps, but carrying the same sentiment.

With talks between his agent and the Bucks' front office ongoing, there is potential that a resolution on the supermax offer can be reached in time for the NBA season starting. However for now, the NBA Free Agency news will continue to cover the story whether Giannis likes it or not.