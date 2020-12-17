Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be overly active in recruiting players to Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo will buck the recent trend of NBA players recruiting their contemporaries to play on their team. The Milwaukee Bucks forward, who just signed an NBA-record extension on Wednesday, spoke to ESPN’s Malika Andrews about his stance.

Giannis says he hopes signing in Milwaukee makes the Bucks more attractive for free agents. “We have a great winter,” he joked.



“But at the end of the day, I hope people come to play here because of the organization.” He said he isn’t trying to be overly active in recruiting. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 16, 2020

More than anything, it appears that Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the best about the Bucks organization, which not only led to him signing the extension but also in his confidence in their ability to add players to help him win a championship in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t follow in the footsteps of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and others

LeBron James was a catalyst in the empowerment of NBA players deciding where they will play when he signed with the Miami Heat and played alongside fellow All-Stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in 2010.

Additionally, the LA Lakers forward is seen by many as someone who actively, though discreetly, talked to other players to either sign with his team or be amenable to a trade.

More recently, it was reported that Kawhi Leonard recruited Paul George to join him on the LA Clippers a year ago. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who were also free agents at the time, talked about playing together which led to their current partnership on the Brooklyn Nets.

In Giannis Antotokounmpo’s case, he prefers to let the Milwaukee Bucks organization to do the talking. If he is successful in this endeavor, it will be a big win for the small-market franchises like the Bucks and San Antonio Spurs who prefer to build championship teams the old-fashioned way.

Giannis Antetokunmpo aiming for a title within the next half-decade

In addition to the earlier tweet, Andrews also said that Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to reach his ultimate goal very soon.

Giannis’ goals for the next five years?



“Have (more) kids and have a championship.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 16, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo wanting more kids in the same sentence as winning a title speaks volumes as to how important it is for him to hold the Larry O’Brien Trophy in his hands at the end of an NBA season. Though it wasn’t said explicitly, he obviously wants to win a title with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Speaking of family, the Greek Freak jokingly said that his mother was an influence in his signing the extension with the Bucks.

“I asked my mother if you want to move and she said no,” Giannis jokes on what prompted him to sign the supermax in Milwaukee.



He adds that he thinks everyone is on the same page about working toward winning a championship. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 16, 2020

The fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo can see the dedication of the entire Milwaukee Bucks organization to winning a title is encouraging news for the city as well as the fan base.