Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to James Harden's dig, plays down the situation

Giannis Antetokounmpo has no time for a back-and-forth

Yesterday, James Harden took a sly dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo when he mentioned to Rachel Nichols of the ESPN: "I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all."

The comment was in response to a joke that Giannis had made during the NBA All-Star Draft. The Greek Freak was inquired about the same prior to Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and he chose to take the high ground by downplaying the situation.

"There's not back and forth. ... At the end of the day, if that's what [James Harden] believes, that's what he believes."



“I’m not the type of guy to take stabs at somebody....I’m just trying to do my job which is win games and go back home to my family and my kid. At the end of the day, if that’s what he believes that’s what he believes. I can’t say anything about it. I’ve just got to keep being focused.”

Giannis and the Bucks then went on to beat OKC in what was a massive 47-point blowout victory. This just goes on to signify the focus that the reigning MVP talked about. With the Bucks now holding a 51-8 record in the East and an added possibility of them winning at least 70 in the regular season, it's understandable why Giannis does not want to indulge in a back-and-forth war of words, especially with the playoffs just a month and a half away.