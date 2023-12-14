Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point night immortalized: 2K releases commemorative player card

NBA 2K celebrated Giannis Antetokounmpo's legendary 64-point performance, releasing a special digital player card Thursday to commemorate the historic feat. Fans can now add this exclusive card to their collections, capturing a piece of basketball history.

The card boasts impressive stats reflecting Giannis' dominant night, showcasing his unstoppable power and athleticism. Players can expect a high overall rating, along with boosted shooting, dunking and rebounding attributes, all capturing the essence of Giannis' on-court brilliance.

The card features a unique design inspired by Giannis' signature celebratory move that adds to its exclusivity. This special edition artwork promises to stand out in any lineup, reminding players of the night the "Greek Freak" unleashed his fury on the court.

While the exact details of acquiring the card haven't been announced, 2K teased a variety of engaging ways for fans to unlock it. From completing in-game challenges to participating in special events, the process promises to be both rewarding and exciting. The challenges allow players to actively engage with the game while chasing this prized possession.

Giannis' card is currently exclusive to loot boxes within the game and cannot be directly purchased using in-game currency or real money.

Giannis' 64-point performance is a moment etched in NBA history, and this commemorative card offers a tangible way for fans to relive the thrill and celebrate his achievement. Whether you're a seasoned player or a casual fan, this exclusive card is sure to be a coveted addition to any collection.

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupts for career-high 64 points, setting franchise record

The "Greek Freak" shone bright in the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, as he scored 64 points against the Indiana Pacers, making powerful dunks and leaving defenders perplexed with his unstoppable post moves.

He had 30 points at the half. He finished with 64 points, 14 rebounds, going 20-of-28 from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo achieved a historic milestone by setting a new career-high in points for the Milwaukee Bucks. The second half was a masterclass in offensive efficiency as he attacked at will, while finding teammates for open looks. He closed out the night with a signature drive and thunderous dunk, sealing the win and etching his name in NBA history.

This achievement not only reflects Giannis Antetokounmpo's individual excellence but also adds a significant chapter to the Bucks' history. His stellar play and record-breaking performance contribute to the team's legacy, showcasing his impact on the franchise and the sport as a whole