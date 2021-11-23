Listing Giannis Antetokounmpo's 3 highest scoring games during his rookie season

The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is playing his 9th season in the league. He was the Milwaukee Bucks’ 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has been an over-achiever ever since.

Giannis has become an elite defender in the past few seasons. In the current 2021-22 season, he is averaging a double-double with 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. The defensive attention he draws helps him find open teammates as well, averaging 6 assists per game.

At age 19, Giannis took his time to grow into the dominant player he now is. In his rookie season, he started in only 23 of his 77 played games. Antetokounmpo averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

The Bucks finished last in the Eastern Conference in Giannis’ rookie season, winning only 15 games. Although not a regular starter, he helped the team’s offense when they needed a boost.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Best scoring games in his rookie season

#3 vs. Orlando Magic – 15 points

On Jan 31st, 2014, the Milwaukee Bucks made a trip to Amway Center to match-up against the Orlando Magic. It was a bottom of the table fixture between the two and Giannis Antetokounmpo came off the bench to play 29 mins.

He was the second-highest scorer for the Bucks, recording 15 points, only second to Caron Butler’s 20. Giannis Antetokounmpo grabbed 7 rebounds and dished 3 assists as well.

It was a poor night for the Bucks’ starters, who contributed only a combined 48 points. They were beaten 102-113 by the Magic, failing in their attempt to make a comeback. The Bucks scored 13 more points than the Magic in the fourth.

#2 vs. San Antonio Spurs – 15 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks faced-off against the 2014 NBA Champions on 11th Dec,2013. The San Antonio Spurs were on top form and their roster consisted of big names like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard. Giannis contributed 15 points and 8 rebounds from the bench.

The Bucks starters struggled, missing 21 of their 28 attempted field goals throughout the game. Giannis made 5 of his attempted 8 shots, a major chunk of those shots coming in the fourth quarter. The San Antonio Spurs were clinical, taking the win by a 32-point margin.

#1 vs. Brooklyn Nets – 16 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his season-high 16 points as a starter against the Brooklyn Nets. It was an away fixture at Barclays Center on Dec 17th, 2013. The Brooklyn Nets started the first quarter strong, outscoring the Bucks by 13 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo made 5 of his 12 attempted field goals and added 5 points from the free-throw line. He led the team in scoring with 16 points and recorded a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.

After trailing by 11 points at half-time, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks played hard, but could not erase the deficit. The Brooklyn Nets took the win, 104-93. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong performance was subdued by efficient shooting from Shaun Livingston and Mirza Teletovic.

