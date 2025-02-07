Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger shares 2-word tribute to Khris Middleton's Bucks exit

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger has been with the former NBA MVP since 2014, and the couple got married in 2024. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close family and friends. Khris Middleton was Giannis' best man. Choosing a teammate over his three biological brothers, with whom he is very close, highlights the special bond Giannis and Khris Share. They have been together through Giannis' entire career in Milwaukee.

With Milwaukee parting ways with Middleton, moving him to the Washington Wizards on deadline day for Kyle Kuzma, the Bucks may have gotten better as a team, but Giannis has lost his closest friend on the team. Even his wife seems to share the emotion with The Greek Freak. Mariah took to Instagram to respond to the recently announced trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife reacts to Khris Middleton's trade - Source: Instagram

Mariah Riddlespriger, who referred to Middleton as kin, posted "family forever" on her story in response to news about the Bucks trading Middleton at the deadline. The move wasn't shocking, as the Bucks had been exploring options to move Middleton's remaining $65 million off their books to maximize their Damian Lillard - Giannis Antetokounmpo championship window in the months leading up to the trade deadline. However, the emotional toll on Giannis and his family, who were particularly close to Middleton, is significant.

Trades are an inevitable part of the NBA, but sometimes the business does come in the way of personal relationships and bonds that go beyond basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife and Khris Middleton's wife also share a friendship extending from their spouses.

Mariah Riddlesprigger, while referring to Khris Middleton's trade, called the now-Wizards player family, indicating that the bond extends beyond the players to their families. An example of this close relationship is from 2023, when Mariah excitedly reacted to Samantha Dutton, Middleton's wife, announcing that she had completed her Master's degree.

Mariah had posted a story celebrating Dutton's success with the caption: "Okay Mrs. Middleton!! So proud of you. You’re an amazing friend and mama!!! Love you" indicating genuine respect and love for each other. While the bromance of their spouses has been widely celebrated, the relationship shared by their spouses has not been as public, with both of them being relatively private individuals.

The end of a bromance in Milwaukee - Source: Getty

Mariah Riddlesprigger isn't the only person in Milwaukee reacting to Khris Middleton's move, as many fans are discussing the former All-Star and his contributions to the franchise over the years. While he may not be a Bucks player anymore, but Khris Middleton is set to receive an ovation and chants from the Milwaukee crowd each time he steps foot back in town.

