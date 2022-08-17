“Giannis gets to start the year by b***hing Emflop? Sign me up”, “League thinks Durant is a Sixer” - Fans react comically as the Philadelphia 76ers get tough early assignments next season

The NBA is close to releasing the schedule for the upcoming season, and early leaks suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers could be in for a tough start.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 20. Plus, the Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics, according to Charania, on Oct. 21.

The schedule is set to be released by the league on Wednesday.

The opening night games on Oct. 18, according to reports, will feature the Golden State Warriors, the reigning champions, hosting the LA Lakers. A ring ceremony is expected to be held before the game that day.

The 76ers will also partake on opening night as they visit TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics as Joel Embiid. So, the crew has two heavyweight clashes in its first two games. All three teams – Milwaukee, Boston and Philadelphia – finished 51-31, tied for second in the Eastern Conference. However, these games have not been confirmed by the league.

Fans reacted to the news of the 76ers' tough start. They flooded Twitter to voice their thoughts on opening night and the other initial games.

"Embiid gonna catch a shock when he gets his back blown out when giannis comes for that revenge season," one fan wrote.

⚡︎ 𝘈𝘬𝘶𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘎𝘰𝘊𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘺 ⚡︎ @AkumpoGoCrazy @ShamsCharania embiid gonna catch a shock when he gets his back blown out when giannis comes for that revenge season @ShamsCharania embiid gonna catch a shock when he gets his back blown out when giannis comes for that revenge season

Matt Ferrer @coolmatthew213_ @ShamsCharania TELL THE NBA STOP GIVING THE SIXERS HARD OPPONENTS ON THE FIRST WEEK @ShamsCharania TELL THE NBA STOP GIVING THE SIXERS HARD OPPONENTS ON THE FIRST WEEK

Fans also took note of how the Brooklyn Nets have been omitted from opening night. This, in all likelihood, has to do with the uncertainty of the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

"Sixers getting absolutely every slot that would otherwise go to Brooklyn, ou know what? Props to the league for not even trying to hide it LOL," one fan wrote.

JL @TheyCallMeJL_94 @ShamsCharania Sure seems like the league thinks KD is on Philly or Boston by the start of the season @ShamsCharania Sure seems like the league thinks KD is on Philly or Boston by the start of the season

Matthew Peirson @matthew_peirson you know what? Props to the league for not even trying to hide it LOL Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



"Yo the Nets disappeared off the face of the earth with national TV games lol, what a franchise," another fan wrote.

JP @cubano221 what a franchise Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Philadelphia 76ers' tough start to the campaign

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

After a disappointing showing against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year, the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to go further next season. However, they face a tough start to the season.

The 76ers will open their season by visiting the Boston Celtics. They will then host the Milwaukee Bucks in their second game in an early litmus test of their championship contention.

The 76ers have made some good acquisitions in the summer after convincing James Harden to take less money. This has allowed them to acquire roster depth with the acquisitions of Danuel House, P.J. Tucker and De'Anthony Melton. After retaining their core from last season and adding roster depth, they will be hoping to go all the way and win the championship.

