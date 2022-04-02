“Giannis is trying to sit at the table with the GOATs….with Jordan, and Bron, and Kareem, and Magic ” - Kendrick Perkins believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is not satisfied with his success, says he’s the MVP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a roll, posting 40 and 44 points in his last two games.

In the Bucks' 120-119 overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the Greek Freak scored 44 points. He made a 3-pointer to send the game in overtime while also breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's franchise scoring record. He also played a huge role in securing the win by sinking both free throws with three seconds left.

He has been one of the NBA's most consistent players this season. He's recorded 10 games of 40 or more points and 33 of 30 or more points in 63 games (second only to Joel Embiid's 36).

On ESPN's "NBA Today," analyst Kendrick Perkins said Antetokounmpo is aiming to get a seat at the GOATs' table. He said the potential scoring champion is looking to dine with the greats: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.

"I think we're setting the bar too low for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis is trying to sit at the table with the GOATs. That's what Giannis is trying to do. He wanna to be sitting down having that filet mignon or that rib eye with Jordan and Bron and Kareem and Magic and all those guys. That's the path I'm seeing right now."

Giannis Antetokounmpo positions himself as the potential 2022 MVP winner

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on Thursday in New York City.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a contender but not a frontrunner in the MVP conversation, but not anymore. After his outstanding play against the 76ers and Nets, he cannot be ignored any longer.

: 44 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST The Greek Freak became the @Bucks All-Time scoring leader on his CLUTCH 3-pointer to force OT, then followed that up by hitting the game-winning free throws in overtime! #FearTheDeer @Giannis_An34 : 44 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST 🇬🇷 The Greek Freak became the @Bucks All-Time scoring leader on his CLUTCH 3-pointer to force OT, then followed that up by hitting the game-winning free throws in overtime! #FearTheDeer@Giannis_An34: 44 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST https://t.co/YheYxqo8kj

His back-to-back MVP-caliber performances have made him the most talked about candidate for the award. Perkins said Antetokounmpo should be the frontrunner. He also went a step further by calling him the "best player in the world."

"You go against Joel Embiid in Philly, and you outperform him in great fashion, game-winning block. And then the very next game, you are arguably going up against the best player in the NBA, in Kevin Durant." Perkins said. "You go to his home floor and give him the work. It's not what he done it. It's how he did it. We are talking about the MVP.

"I think he should be the frontrunner right now. We talk about the best player in the world, I think that's Giannis Antetokounmpo."

