Gilbert Arenas was one of the NBA's best offensive players, earning three All-Star nods. When asked about what retirement was like, he shared an interesting answer about how professional athletes have handled retirement.

Arenas spent 10 years in the league, becoming one of the most exciting players of the 2000s. However, injuries derailed his career, and he had no choice but to retire. Since retiring, he's been a staple in the NBA media and has carved himself a spot as one of the best in-game analysts.

Before he was able to do that, Agent Zero talked about how he was clueless during the first few years of retirement.

"Trying to find out who the f**k he is." Arenas said when asked what he did post-retirement. "Miserable. Because, like any athlete, from ages 6, 7 years old, all we knew was one thing. Hoop. Hoop, school. (In) summer, hoop, play, hoop, hoop, hoop.

"From 10 (years old) to 32 (years old), nonstop. All I knew was basketball. That's all I knew. Regimen: wake up, ball, sleep, wake up, ball. That was it. ... What do we know? We haven't had a regular life."

Even after not knowing what to do after his NBA career, Arenas was able to still be involved with the league by becoming a sports media personality. Now, he's widely known for his show, "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas."

The 6-foot-4 guard was a phenom in the association. He led the Washington Wizards to significant success despite not making the finals during his time. Arenas went against some of the best players during the 2000s and proved himself as a great player in his position.

Gilbert Arenas says the LGBTQ has a playbook of their own

As someone who doesn't hold back, Gilbert Arenas usually says whatever is on his mind. Although he's made some questionable takes about the NBA back then, his recent take isn't associated with basketball. Instead, he talked about the LGBTQ community having a playbook of its own.

"The LGBT, I think, is the most unfair group walking the planet right now," Arenas said. "They have a playbook that only they are playing by. No one gets to see this playbook, but we are being judged by everything that's in this playbook, but we don't know it.

"Having an argument with someone from the LGB is f***ing suicide. Here's why. They have the whole dictionary to use against you."

Citizen Free Press @CitizenFreePres Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas unfiltered:



"The LGBT, I think is the most unfair group walking the planet right now. They have a playbook that only they are playing by. Having an argument with someone from the LGB is f---ing suicide." Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas unfiltered: "The LGBT, I think is the most unfair group walking the planet right now. They have a playbook that only they are playing by. Having an argument with someone from the LGB is f---ing suicide." https://t.co/xkfAvbURbB

